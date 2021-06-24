  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 24 17:51

    PortXL selects 15 innovators for maritime acceleration

    15 companies hailing from 11 countries were selected by an expert panel of industry experts, investors and entrepreneurs for the 6th PortXL acceleration program in Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

    Starting in September, they will spend three months in Rotterdam. The PortXL team and its large network of expert mentors and partners will support them in validating their innovative technologies and scaling their businesses. The program will end on December 2nd, when the signed contracts between innovators and corporate partners, such as Port of Rotterdam and Van Oord, will be announced at the prestigious Shakedown event. In 2019 said event saw over 500 guests attending and 29 contracts signed by the 16 participants.

    The mission of PortXL is the acceleration of innovative technologies for the green energy, maritime, logistics and process industry in port regions across the world. PortXL facilitates the signing of paid pilot contracts, leading to entrepreneurs validating their technology while corporates can test the latest solutions at competitive prices. Furthermore, they get their own teams inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit. This plays a part in keeping Rotterdam on the top spot for smartest port in the world and works towards the goal of a CO2 neutral and digital port.

    The selected companies are:
     Clewat, Finland – Vessels cleaning up garbage and microplastics from waterways up to 200 cubic meters of biomass per hour.
     Reefy, The Netherlands – Artificial reef structures to protect marine life and the coastline.
     HelioRec, Russia – Floating solar power plants.
     Sealution, Belgium – On-board crew safety and data system able to locate and alert a superior in case of an emergency or accident of any crewmember.
     Water Insight, The Netherlands – Portable water quality spectrometer using satellite data to monitor effects of dredging or construction.
     H3 Dynamics, Singapore – Autonomous drone operations with propriety docking station.
     i4Sea, Brazil – Precise models allowing advance knowledge of the condition of tides, currents, waves, winds, and precipitation for an interest area.
     TechBinder, The Netherlands – Improving human-machine interaction by adopting new technologies such as AR and data analytics.
     Navigine, Russia – Navigation and tracking capabilities inside buildings independent of the external environment.
     Fregata Space, Spain – Machine Learning as a Service (SaaS) platform including satellite imagery with warning systems that detect pollutants, oil and chemical spills.
     LexX Technologies, Australia – Digital intelligence for optimized maintenance.
     Breeze Technologies, Germany – Technology leader for air quality sensors, air quality data and air quality analytics software.
     Seaqualize, The Netherlands – Smartly balanced heave compensation systems that reduce heave motions and set down-velocities by up to 95%.
     Mental Health Support Solutions, Germany – Qualified team of psychologists providing support and solutions to individuals and companies through 24/7 hotline, training, and workshops.
     ecoSPEARS, USA – Technology systems for removing PCBs (highly toxic industrial compounds) from land & water sources using NASA technology.

Другие новости по темам: PortXL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 24

18:30 Third Island Class ferry prepares for final leg of journey to B.C.
18:17 Keppel & Sembcorp Marine commence talks on potential combination of Keppel O&M & Sembcorp Marine
18:12 Shipping community puts pressure on governments to end crew change woes
17:51 PortXL selects 15 innovators for maritime acceleration
17:13 Damen Marine Components delivers high-lift rudders for ten Arklow vessels
17:06 19 Port Authorities signed declaration on disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation at the 6th Port Authorities Roundtable
16:56 CMA CGM to offer improved intermodal solutions covering Zaragoza, Spain
16:24 Rosmorport amends calculation of pilotage dues for Ust-Luga seaport
15:58 Meyer Turku announces its financial figures for 2020
15:23 Ice restrictions to be changed at Sabetta port from June 28
14:59 Vitol Bunkers and partner Zhejiang Seaport International Trading expand Chinese operations to offer bunker fuels at Yangshan
14:20 Stena Line achieves another world first using recycled methanol to power the ferry Stena Germanica
14:06 HHLA announces successful test drives with automated trucks in the Port of Hamburg
13:52 Ceremonial opening of 10th International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) held in Saint-Petersburg
12:57 Federation Council approves draft law on nearshore fishery
12:35 Rosmorport helps eliminate the aftermath of the cyclone in Yalta
12:14 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 25, 2021
11:48 Infrastructure Development Africa 2021 to be held on 15-17 November 2021
11:26 Port authorities signed declaration on disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation at the 6th Port Authorities Roundtable
11:04 Artificial Lift Summit to be held as virtual event on 21-22 October 2021
10:45 Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization conference to be held as virtual event on 22-24 September 2021
10:29 Sergey Frank elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot
10:07 Jan De Nul completes installation of all wind turbines at TPC Offshore Wind Farm Phase 1 Project
09:53 Baltic Dry Index as of June 23
09:36 Oil prices rise amid commodity demand growth
09:21 California issues extreme heat proclamation which may impact vessels calling at California Ports
09:18 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Jun 24
08:17 MOL Group to establish MOL Logistics (Tank Containers)
07:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk and IKEA Supply AG work together to lower carbon emissions

2021 June 23

18:34 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from DSME
18:19 NSML becomes first customer for JAWS application on Kongsberg's K-IMS platform
17:41 Enstructure to acquire Patriot Ports, further expand southeast terminal network
17:29 FESCO and NFC Logistics to develop intermodal transportation to APR countries
17:12 Lyttelton Port Company orders more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers
16:55 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg installs new fire protection equipment
16:33 WISP2 project launched to further improve performance predictions, rules and regulations for wind propulsion
16:18 MPC Container Ships ASA signs agreement to acquire Songa Container AS and operational update
16:00 Federation Council approves expansion of Saint-Petersburg city limits with new plots of land in the Gulf of Finland
15:44 First zero-emission, full-electric shunting locomotives for Port of Rotterdam in production
15:24 Port of Antwerp converts a tug to methanol propulsion – a world first
15:13 Vopak awarded contract for industrial terminal in China
15:01 Russia’s shipbuilding companies secured 480 orders for 100dwt and larger ships till 2025
14:50 Pecém Complex signs cooperation agreement with SOHAR Port and Freezone, in Oman
14:37 New AR glasses allow Yara Marine Technologies to provide remote service and training
14:34 Kalmar celebrates completion of its 3000th reachstaker at Shanghai manufacturing unit
14:19 Port of San Diego partners with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster
14:03 DNV adds new class for cloud-based simulation
13:48 Maersk Supply Service wins its largest project contract ever
13:27 Designing non-fossil fuelled, Ulstein X-BOW container vessel for EDGE Navigation
12:51 Ramphosa announces establishment of Transnet National Ports Authority
12:30 Navigation season opens at Provideniya, Anadyr and Egvekinot ports
12:17 Höegh accelerates decarbonisation with new industry leading vessels
11:21 The Port of Gothenburg will offer shoreside power for tankers from 2023
10:09 Albwardy Damen recognised as Best New Building Yard at ShipTek Awards 2021
09:55 Rosmorport completes work on preservation of structures at international maritime terminal under construction in Pionersky
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of June 22
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have any firm trend on Jun 23
09:19 Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves

2021 June 22

18:37 K”Line participates in R&D and demonstration project for CO2 marine transportation
18:13 Finnish authorities actively using EMSA’s remotely piloted aircraft to support vital coast guard tasks over the Baltic Sea