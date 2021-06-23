2021 June 23 13:48

Maersk Supply Service wins its largest project contract ever

Maersk Supply Service has secured a major project contract for the Libra Consortium in Brazil concerning the pre-lay of the mooring system for a newbuild FPSO in Brazil. The project is integrating engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) work and will be carried out over 2021 and 2022.“This is one of the biggest projects of its kind to be awarded this year, and we are very proud to have won it. With this contract, we will be ramping up our activities in Brazil significantly and will be developing further our office in Rio de Janeiro. We look forward to working closely with Petrobras as the lead operator for Libra Consortium, and enhancing our solutions capabilities in the Brazilian market,” says Rafael Thome, Managing Director for Maersk Supply Service in Latin America.Maersk Supply Service is contracted by the Libra Consortium, comprising of Petrobras (Operator, with 40%), Shell Brasil (20%), TotalEnergies (20%), CNODC (10%) and CNOOC Limited (10%). The Consortium also has the participation of the Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A.(PPSA) as the manager of the Production Sharing Contract. The work consists of pre-laying 24 torpedo anchors, each weighing 120 tonnes and 23 metres long, on 2.000 metres of water depth offshore Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at the Mero 2 Project, and Maersk Supply Service will be responsible for all activities from engineering, procurement and offshore execution.Since 2017, Maersk Supply Service has expanded its offerings into being a solutions provider, specialised in towing, mooring and installation of large floating structures, which is an integral part of the maritime expertise needed for both offshore wind and oil and gas markets.“With this contract, Maersk Supply Service reaches another key milestone in its solutions journey. We have been scaling our solutions business since 2017 and have now won and successfully executed material projects in Africa, Latin America and Europe for energy majors. With more solutions work in our portfolio, Maersk Supply Service can leverage our in-depth project and maritime capabilities and have a more robust business foundation for further growth,” says Oliver Trouvé, Head of Integrated Solutions in Maersk Supply Service.About Maersk Supply ServiceMaersk Supply Service is a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units. Maersk Supply Service is committed to decarbonising its fleet and focuses on energy efficiency and ocean health. The company is expanding into renewable industries such as floating wind and ocean cleaning. Maersk Supply Service, as a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, the company has a global presence in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the UK.