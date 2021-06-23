2021 June 23 13:27

Designing non-fossil fuelled, Ulstein X-BOW container vessel for EDGE Navigation

EDGE Navigation AS has chosen Ulstein Design & Solutions AS as their partner in developing a container vessel with the patented X-BOW® hull lines for non-fossil propulsion towards achieving zero emissions in maritime transport.



Les på norsk



“An energy efficient design is fundamental to all new containership designs”, says Jakob Tolstrup-Møller, Managing Director - CEO at EDGE Navigation.



He continues: “Energy efficiency will be a key component to making the energy transition happen and with Ulstein we have a partner with a strong track record for innovative designs, including their proven X-BOW® solution. Less power needed per container under a wider range of operating scenarios due to the X-BOW will lower the bar for switching into Green Energy propulsion.”



“This assignment is an ideal project for Ulstein”, comments Lars Ståle Skoge, commercial director at Ulstein Design & Solutions. “One of our core values is sustainable growth, and in this project, we develop further the design of container vessels e.g. by using non-fossil fuel propulsion as well as the energy-efficient X-BOW hull design, to achieve the goal of green maritime transport”.



The global containership fleet numbers today about 5,350 ships with about 24 million TEU carrying capacity – all with fossil fuel propulsion.



Energy transition



Tolstrup-Møller and Skoge firstly engaged in talks about X-BOW container vessels more than ten years ago.



“Container transportation is an integral part of the global economy affecting the daily life of all directly or indirectly. The energy transition will force a paradigm shift in the maritime industry as shippers / cargo-owners look to eliminate emissions. Consequently, we need to innovate by adapting and combining technology towards achieving zero-emission powering. Given the paramount need to provide for efficient use of energy, the X-BOW is an optimal design solution, and we are working very closely with Ulstein Design & Solutions now to develop an efficient design that allows for innovative green energy power solutions,” states Tolstrup-Møller.



EDGE Navigation is a maritime start-up focused on developing commercial ships with non-fossil propulsion to enable the switch into renewable energy. The company is based in Oslo, Norway.

ULSTEIN is headquartered in Ulsteinvik, Norway. ULSTEIN delivers products and services within ship design, shipbuilding and equipment packages to the international market.