2021 April 16 12:05

Valenciaport traffic up in March 2021

Valenciaport's cargo grew by 24.38% in March (accumulating 8 consecutive months with positive figures) and unloading TEUs by 31.82%, according to the company's release.

20,799,054 tonnes of goods (+8.31%) and 1,383,833 containers (+5.38) have been moved at the Valenciaport docks in the first three months of the year.

All sectors recorded positive figures in the first quarter of 2021. Highlights include the 26.03% increase in construction materials and 13.88% in the agri-food industry.

China maintains its position as Valenciaport’s main partner in container traffic (34.91%) and goods (32.94%) in the first quarter of the year.

By geographical areas, the main market is the Mediterranean-Black Sea with 5,926,249 tonnes of goods handled and a growth of 7.43%, followed by the Far East with 2,546,448 tonnes (22.06%).

The data confirm the recovery of industrial activity, key to generating wealth and employment, of the companies that use Valenciaport to take their products to all corners of the world.

March has recorded an increase of 12.96% in freight traffic and an increase of 9.22% in the movement of containers through the docks of Valenciaport. The growth in Valenciaport’s traffic reflects the dynamism and the capacity to generate employment and wealth of the business fabric. The port’s facilities are an instrument at the service of Spanish industry to export its products to all corners of the world – in March, cargo containers grew by 24.38%. In fact, Valenciaport maintains commercial relations with almost 1,000 ports in 168 different countries, which makes it the key port for the exit and entry of goods for its area of influence and positions it as a strategic hub in the Mediterranean.

This dynamism of the business sector is reflected in the first three months of the year, where Valenciaport has mobilised a total of 20,799,054 tonnes of goods, 8.31% more than in the same period of 2020. About TEUs (standard 20-foot containers), a total of 1,383,833 containers were handled on the quays of the port facilities managed by the Port Authority of Valencia (APV) between January and March, representing an increase of 5.38%. Positive data that must be highlighted because it is being compared with the first months of 2020 when the crisis generated by COVID-19 was not yet present (the State of Alarm was decreed on 14 March 2020).

And in these data, it is worth highlighting the importance of cargo containers (export), which in the first quarter of the year grew by 17.2%. This is a sign of the recovery of activity in the production of goods and products of the companies in the hinterland operating in Valenciaport. In this period, TEUs dedicated to unloading (imports) grew by 8.52% while those in transit grew by 4.89%. Empty containers fell between January and March by -4.38%, a sign that, due to the dynamism of sales abroad, alerts exporting companies and the need for this type of container to be able to fill them with goods.



China has reaffirmed itself in the first three months of the year as Valenciaport’s main partner with very notable growth, with 1,831,092 tonnes of goods moved (+32.94%) and 165,641 containers (+34.91%). About TEU traffic, the USA is in second place (-3.38%), followed by Turkey (-1.92%) and in fourth place is India with a growth of 41.62%. The strong growth in Canada (51.26%), Morocco (+46.98%), Italy (+31.13%) and Saudi Arabia (+38.57%) should be highlighted.

By geographical areas, the main market is the Mediterranean-Black Sea with 5,926,249 tonnes of goods handled and a growth of 7.43%, followed by the Far East with 2,546,448 tonnes (+22.06%). In this section, the dynamism of regions such as West Africa (+29.95%), India-Pakistan-Bangladesh-SkriLanka (+35.82%), Canada-USA Great Lakes (50.99%) or New Zealand (+73.56%) should be highlighted.