2021 March 18 16:09

MOL transports fire engines to Paraguay

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced the company's recent transport of fire engines to Paraguay, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Paraguay in Japan. This is an ongoing activity starting in 2010. This year marked the 14th time, and to date MOL has transported a total of 88 engines, according to the company's release.

This time, 10 fire engines were loaded aboard the MOL-operated car carrier Adria Ace at the Port of Yokohama, arriving at the Port of Asuncion on March 15. The engines will contribute to firefighting operations in the country.

MOL takes a proactive stance in social contribution activities that are unique to an ocean shipping company with a global network.