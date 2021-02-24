2021 February 24 17:26

ABS to class first ever Jones Act wind turbine installation vessel

The first ever Jones Act compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), a key vessel for the development of the U.S. offshore wind industry, will be built to ABS Class, according to ABS's release.

Now under construction by Keppel AmFELS, which is also undertaking the engineering and procurement for Dominion Energy, the 472-foot vessel is designed by GustoMSC to handle turbine sizes of 12 megawatt or larger and will also be capable of the installation of foundations for turbines and other heavy lifts. To be named Charybdis, the vessel will have accommodation for up to 119 crew and wind farm technicians. Seajacks will assist Dominion Energy with construction and operations oversight.

Charybdis is just the latest vessel for the U.S. offshore wind industry to be supported by ABS. The first U.S flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) ever ordered will be built to ABS Class. ABS has also issued AIPs for two Jones Act SOVs to Vard and for a series of other wind support vessels from European designers.

