2021 February 23 15:11

Meyer Werft starts construction on Arvia for P&O Cruises

With the steel cutting, MEYER WERFT has begun construction of the new cruise ship Arvia for the British cruise line P&O Cruises. The cruise line announced the name a few days ago. The sister ship of the Iona is optimally tailored to the preferences of British passengers.



Representatives of the cruise line accompanied this milestone via video link from the UK. With the Arvia, they will receive the fourth cruise ship in their fleet from MEYER WERFT in 2022.



"MEYER WERFT and P&O Cruises have a long-standing partnership. We are pleased to now start the construction of the Arvia and to continue this partnership," says Stephan Schmees, Executive Board Member Project Management Ships.



With a size of around 180,000 GT, the ship will run entirely on low-emission LNG fuel. Like her sister ship delivered in 2020, the Arvia will feature the 970-square-meter SkyDome glass dome.