2021 January 19 18:05

Wärtsilä signs a 5-year long-term service agreement with leading Chinese dredging company

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a 5-year long-term service agreement with Nanjing Changjiang Waterway Engineering, a leading Chinese dredging company, the company said in its release.

The agreement, signed in December 2020, covers the 'Chang Jing 9', a 13,800 cubic metre trailing suction dredger and the latest addition to the company's fleet. The 'Chang Jing 9' is a relatively new vessel having been delivered at the end of 2019. It is powered by two Wärtsilä 46F engines. The Optimised Maintenance agreement includes application of Wärtsilä's Expert Insight predictive maintenance product, which facilitates optimal operation of the engines. Expert Insight is an innovative breakthrough that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time. Together with Wärtsilä's Dynamic Maintenance Planning, the service prevents unplanned maintenance costs and allows a flexible maintenance schedule that aligns with the vessel's operational plans.

Wärtsilä will deliver the Asset Diagnostics mobilisation service in early 2021.

