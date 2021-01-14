2021 January 14 18:03

Torvald Klaveness First Steamship joins Baumarine by MaruKlav

First Steamship Co., Ltd. has decided to join the Baumarine by MaruKlav pool with the MV Ever Best (Beihai 82K design). The vessel was delivered in the beginning of January 2021, Torvald Klaveness said in its release.

First Steamship was listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 1965, becoming the first publicly listed shipping company in Taiwan. The vessel was operated by the MG Harrison Pool (previous Marubeni Pool) in the period from April 2017 till June 2019.

Chief Operating Officer of First Steamship says, “We look forward to developing a close relationship with Baumarine by MaruKlav where the combined expertise from Klaveness and Marubeni has the potential to provide opportunities for higher earnings and greater flexibility towards her upcoming drydock in May”.

Michael Jorgensen, Managing Director of Baumarine adds, “First Steamship is one of the long-standing owners in the industry, we are proud to have them as a part of the family and we will manage their asset as was it our own.”