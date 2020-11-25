  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 25 10:36

    Qatar Trade Summit 2020 conducted as a virtual event

    Amidst the impact of a global pandemic, the private sector and international trade opportunities in Qatar have shown robust growth and diversification in all sectors. In the past couple of years Qatar, has witnessed remarkable development in economic relations with a host of countries from across the world, making Qatar a favoured trade and investment destination. Qatar, has quite confidently established that, pandemic or not, they are ready for trade growth and partnerships.

    The Qatar Trade Summit 2020, is a virtual event conducted in continuation to Qatar Trade Summit 2019, which took place in Doha. The first edition of the Qatar Trade Summit was a premium business conference which was attended by leading business leaders, decision makers and thought leaders from across the world.  In this edition of the Qatar Trade Summit, the event re-established a virtual platform for discussion and deliberations on how Qatar has coped with the global pandemic, the impact it has on the economic growth and how Qatar has stood resilient and renewed its position as a regional leader for international trade, private sector growth and remained a key logistics transit point for the world.

    The summit represented an important platform for dialogue to bolster the national economy, by encouraging the private sector, and foreign investors to explore Qatar’s promising investment opportunities, and reinforcing Qatar’s logistics sector to support the fast developing foreign trade ecosystem. The summit further showcased Qatar’s modern infrastructure which is positioned to enhance its trade relations with partners from around the world, a move which is supported by Qatar Airways, which connects Qatar with over 160 locations worldwide. The virtual conference showcased strategic keynotes and interesting presentations from leading regional and international speakers such as Mr. Abdulla Al-Misnad, Deputy CEO, Qatar Free Zones Authority; H.E. Sheikh Yousef Abdullah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA), Chairman of Federation of Arab Ports & The Arab Transport Sector; H.E. Sheikha Alanoud Bint Hamad Al-Thani, Managing Director of Business Development, Qatar Financial Centre (QFC); Mr. Anders Lund Kristensen, Executive VP, Maritime & Logistics, Milaha, Qatar; Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO, Doha Bank, Qatar; Ahmed Al Obaidli, Director, Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC); Dr. Bashar Eljawhari, Partner, PwC Qatar; Dr. Fabian Engels, Senior Partner and Global Head of the Shipping Practice, Managing Director of Roland Berger. The event also had a powerful panel discussion moderated by Mr. Han Le, Managing Editor, The Business Year; Mr. Aymen Adam Mohib, Director of Strategy, Investment Promotion Agency Qatar; Mr. Gudni Stiholt Adalsteinsson, Chief Treasury & Investments Officer, Doha Bank, Qatar and Dr. Fabian Engels, Senior Partner and Global Head of the Shipping Practice, Managing Director of Roland Berger.

    The Qatar Trade Summit 2020, focussed on key areas such as, Qatar’s economic outlook and growing during and post COVID 19, Private sector engagement and partnership opportunities, Digital innovation and its influence on trade and economy, Business continuity plan for the logistics and supply chain sectors, International Co-operation Frameworks, Qatar’s emerging opportunities landscape.

    The Qatar Trade Summit 2020, focussed on key areas such as, Qatar's economic outlook and growing during and post COVID 19, Private sector engagement and partnership opportunities, Digital innovation and its influence on trade and economy, Business continuity plan for the logistics and supply chain sectors, International Co-operation Frameworks, Qatar's emerging opportunities landscape.

    The Virtual event is sponsored and supported by Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Financial Centre, Investment Promotion Agency, Qatar National Tourism Council, Milaha Qatar, Kuwait Ports Authority, PwC Qatar, DHL Global Forwarding, Roland Berger, Turkish Cargo and Bureau van Dijk – A Moody's Analytics Company.

2020 November 25

16:29 Ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole to be put into operation in 2024
16:05 MAN Energy Solutions offers its EGR system as an emissions solution for its new low-speed ME-GA engine
15:42 NOVATEK Completes First Ship-to-Ship LNG Transshipment in the Murmansk Region
15:04 Port of Bergen to build ultra-modern port at Ågotnes
14:58 Port of Cardiff celebrates new lease with Greenergy
14:20 Oboronlogistics becomes sole operator of Ust-Luga – Baltiysk rail ferry line
13:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi to launch North Pole ice-resistant platform on December 18
13:32 Jebel Ali Port receives the first container from Israel for Jafza-based Kimoha
13:12 OOCL, VICT set new benchmark for highest container exchange in Australia
12:30 Ravenna Port Hub contract awarded to a consortium including DEME
12:04 APM Terminals sets all-time volume records in Brazil
11:55 EC approves state aid measures to secure long-term operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal
11:33 Tallink Grupp adds additional departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route for weekends from 28 November 2020
10:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Pakistan to North European, Mediterranean & North African trades
09:48 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 25
09:37 Oil prices continue rising on coronavirus vaccine progress
09:22 Maersk Drilling selected for two-rig Suriname campaign by Total
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 24
08:41 Aker BP partners with Cognite to deploy the quadruped robotic dog to pioneer the remote controlled offshore mission

2020 November 24

20:09 Ministerial conference under German EU Presidency: “Inland Waterway Transport – key to deliver the Green Deal”
18:18 IAA PortNews to host online webinar: "Billions of tonnes of freight moved on the Chinese rivers: should we give it a try?", Dec 2, 2020
18:15 VARD secures contract for the design and construction of eight Marine Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity
18:06 Monjasa acquires Golden-Agri Stena tanker for Middle East operations
17:06 MOL & Miura to сonduct demonstration test with microplastic collection device installed on newbuilding wood chip carrier
16:32 Investors commit billions at Lagos Free Zone in Nigeria
15:03 Incat Crowther releases details of next ShadowCAT concept
14:22 Maqta Gateway and TruKKer to сollaborate on digital truck booking services through “MARGO”
13:14 The schedule of port charges for the ports of Bremen to be adjusted due to Corona pandemic
12:11 Diana Shipping reports financial results for Q3 2020
12:05 The Arktika icebreaker accomplishes its first task in the Northern Sea Route basin
11:32 Port of Hamburg сontainer throughput down 4.9 percent to 2.3 million TEU in Q3 2020
11:25 A WWII air bomb defused near Novorossiysk based CPC Terminal
11:09 CMA CGM to launch the TURKEY MED EXPRESS 2
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 24
09:46 Crude futures prices rise on vaccine hopes
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of Nov 23
09:02 East Coast Australia JIP delivers a new interactive dashboard for LNG forecast

2020 November 23

18:24 North P&I Club pre-renewal report confirms corrective response to market challenges
18:00 RF Government is set to reorganize the structure of development institutions
17:13 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” slated for 25-26 February 2021
16:34 Damen completes Eidsvaag Opal conversion
16:28 STLC and VEB-Leasing to be consolidated into Unified Leasing Company
16:05 Aker Solutions wins maintenance and modifications contract in Brazil from Equinor
15:41 Vard secures contract for eight marine robotic vessels
15:17 RF Transport Ministry confirms its intention to introduce investment charges in seaports from 2021
14:53 Hydrographic boat of Project 19920 joins RF Navy’s Northern Fleet
14:31 Concordia Maritime CFO resigns from his position
14:09 Friendship 2020 joint exercise of the Egyptian Navy and the Russian Navy Bridge ends at the Black Sea Fleet
13:25 Ningbo Containerized Freight index rises by 19.8% in November 2020
12:34 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 13,184 pmt
12:12 The UK could increase its ambitions for renewable energy at a lower cost to consumers, new Wärtsilä analysis finds
12:02 Chinese ports container throughput down 0.03% to 217.2 million TEU from January to October 2020
11:53 Global Ports and TransContainer launch expedited delivery of pellets from Siberia to Europe via Saint Petersburg
11:11 Brodosplit lays keels for two coastal patrol vessels
10:19 HELCOM revamps its tool for tracking implementation progress
10:12 MacGregor supports China’s Lingshui 17-2 gas field development
09:57 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 23
09:41 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’20 fell by 1.7%