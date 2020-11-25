2020 November 25 10:36

Qatar Trade Summit 2020 conducted as a virtual event

Amidst the impact of a global pandemic, the private sector and international trade opportunities in Qatar have shown robust growth and diversification in all sectors. In the past couple of years Qatar, has witnessed remarkable development in economic relations with a host of countries from across the world, making Qatar a favoured trade and investment destination. Qatar, has quite confidently established that, pandemic or not, they are ready for trade growth and partnerships.

The Qatar Trade Summit 2020, is a virtual event conducted in continuation to Qatar Trade Summit 2019, which took place in Doha. The first edition of the Qatar Trade Summit was a premium business conference which was attended by leading business leaders, decision makers and thought leaders from across the world. In this edition of the Qatar Trade Summit, the event re-established a virtual platform for discussion and deliberations on how Qatar has coped with the global pandemic, the impact it has on the economic growth and how Qatar has stood resilient and renewed its position as a regional leader for international trade, private sector growth and remained a key logistics transit point for the world.

The summit represented an important platform for dialogue to bolster the national economy, by encouraging the private sector, and foreign investors to explore Qatar’s promising investment opportunities, and reinforcing Qatar’s logistics sector to support the fast developing foreign trade ecosystem. The summit further showcased Qatar’s modern infrastructure which is positioned to enhance its trade relations with partners from around the world, a move which is supported by Qatar Airways, which connects Qatar with over 160 locations worldwide. The virtual conference showcased strategic keynotes and interesting presentations from leading regional and international speakers such as Mr. Abdulla Al-Misnad, Deputy CEO, Qatar Free Zones Authority; H.E. Sheikh Yousef Abdullah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA), Chairman of Federation of Arab Ports & The Arab Transport Sector; H.E. Sheikha Alanoud Bint Hamad Al-Thani, Managing Director of Business Development, Qatar Financial Centre (QFC); Mr. Anders Lund Kristensen, Executive VP, Maritime & Logistics, Milaha, Qatar; Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO, Doha Bank, Qatar; Ahmed Al Obaidli, Director, Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC); Dr. Bashar Eljawhari, Partner, PwC Qatar; Dr. Fabian Engels, Senior Partner and Global Head of the Shipping Practice, Managing Director of Roland Berger. The event also had a powerful panel discussion moderated by Mr. Han Le, Managing Editor, The Business Year; Mr. Aymen Adam Mohib, Director of Strategy, Investment Promotion Agency Qatar; Mr. Gudni Stiholt Adalsteinsson, Chief Treasury & Investments Officer, Doha Bank, Qatar and Dr. Fabian Engels, Senior Partner and Global Head of the Shipping Practice, Managing Director of Roland Berger.

The Qatar Trade Summit 2020, focussed on key areas such as, Qatar’s economic outlook and growing during and post COVID 19, Private sector engagement and partnership opportunities, Digital innovation and its influence on trade and economy, Business continuity plan for the logistics and supply chain sectors, International Co-operation Frameworks, Qatar’s emerging opportunities landscape.

The Virtual event is sponsored and supported by Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Financial Centre, Investment Promotion Agency, Qatar National Tourism Council, Milaha Qatar, Kuwait Ports Authority, PwC Qatar, DHL Global Forwarding, Roland Berger, Turkish Cargo and Bureau van Dijk – A Moody's Analytics Company.