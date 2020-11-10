2020 November 10 17:44

Market players outline proposals to overcome COVID-19 pandemic impact on RF water transport

Transportation of passengers has been most affected by the coronavirus crisis



Stakeholders of the water transport market outlined the proposals to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the water transport of the Russian Federation at the round-table meeting “Systemic issues of sea and river transport through the prism of COVID-19” organized by IAA PortNews. Among the meeting participants were Deputy Minister of Transport Yury Tsvetkov, Rosmorrechflot head Aleksandr Poshivay, Rosmorport General Director Andrey Lavrishchev, representatives of the leading ad hoc associations, ports and shipping companies.



Those participating in the meeting marked immense losses in the segment of passenger transportation by marine and river transport and emphasized the need for state support measures.



The industry community also backs the initiative on launching a new national project in the field of inland water transport as the most efficient, environmentally sustainable and the least infrastructure intensive type of transport.



Besides, it was recommended to intensify work on raising the competitiveness of shipping companies that operate Russia-flagged ships.



The meeting was held with participation of All-Russian Industrial Association of Employers, Russian Chamber of Shipping, Association of Commercial Sea Ports, Association of River Transport Ports and Ship Owners.

