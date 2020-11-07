2020 November 7 11:13

ABS reaches an IHM Century with Seaspan

ABS has just scheduled its 100th Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) Certification for Seaspan Ship Management, 98 percent of which are remote surveys.



ABS is on course to ultimately certify more than 100 vessels for Seaspan, the largest containership lessor in the world, part of a huge increase in demand for ABS remote surveys of around 300 percent since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic.



“COVID-19 has provided the maritime industry with unprecedented challenges. But it has also forced the industry to embrace the opportunities arising from digitization and technology. Ultimately these initiatives will be crucial for sustainable shipping in the future, “said Torsten Pedersen, Chief Operating Officer, Seaspan Ship Management. “We are pleased to have ABS provide flag-approved remote IHM survey options for our fleet to achieve compliance quickly and efficiently without causing any undue administrative burden on our seafarers.”



ABS remote survey teams all over the world carrying out everything from equipment surveys to vessel inspections to assist clients constrained by COVID-19 restrictions and continue to deliver the ABS safety mission.



“ABS Remote Survey is now streamlining business operations for marine and offshore operators, as well as equipment manufacturers, globally. ABS offers the industry’s most comprehensive set of remote survey options and is leading the way in the delivery of digital services for the industry,” said Tony Nassif, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “While the pandemic has accelerated demand, the advantages for operators are such that this was always destined to become a routine operation and we are well past that tipping point now. Whatever the trajectory of the pandemic, I am confident use of remote survey will continue to grow in the industry, especially as ABS rolls out future services enabled by advances in technology.”



Already a leader in remote survey since launching the service in 2018, ABS has seen demand from ship owners and operators surge since expanding its range of remote options significantly in response to industry feedback.



Today, ABS offers the marine and offshore industries’ most comprehensive set of remote options and was the first to introduce almost all classification annual surveys remotely on eligible vessels. This allows owners and operators to both conduct a full attendance if needed or streamline one by starting the survey virtually and finishing remaining items in person.



Powered by advances in remote technology, remote surveys and audits augment the traditional survey experience by allowing surveyors to perform a range of actions without being physically present while simultaneously capturing all survey and audit requirements. Access to remote surveys and audits allows for business continuity, particularly during challenging times that may create scheduling conflicts, personnel or logistical issues.



About Us

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.