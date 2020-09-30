2020 September 30 15:25

Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker

The acceptance/delivery certificate has been signed for the 25MW icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin, FSUE Rosmorport (the customer) told IAA PortNews. Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (the prime contractor) confirms the statement.



The certificate signing will be followed by some actions on completion of the state contract and preparation of the icebreaker for the winter navigation season.



RF Government earlier allowed to extend the construction of the Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker till 1 November 2020.

The Victor Chernomyrdin is one of the most powerful diesel-electric icebreakers in the world. The ship of 22,300 tonnes in displacement can sail with a speed of about 17 knots in clear water and break through ice of up to 3 meters thick with a 20-centimetre snow cover at 2 knots in both ahead and astern directions. The icebreaker features high maneuverability. The vessel is also fitted with an air-bubbling system that reduces friction between the hull and ice. The ship’s crew – 38. Endurance - 61 days.



The vessel is intended for icebreaking assistance and towing of ships. With its special premises and laboratories for scientific equipment as well as ability to accommodate 90 special personnel it can service scientific expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic. The icebreaker can also serve as a fire-fighting vessel.



Diesel-electric 25 MW icebreaker of project 22600 named Victor Chernomyrdin was laid down by Baltiysky Zavod- Sudostroyeniye in Saint-Petersburg on 10 October 2012 and launched on 30 December 2016.