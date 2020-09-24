2020 September 24 11:13

"Tatarstan" missile ship of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla involved in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers

The crew of the "Tatarstan" missile ship of the Caspian flotilla (CF) destroyed a mock enemy cruise missile as part of the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020", says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The combat task was worked out in the unified air defense system of the ship's strike group in the designated areas of the Caspian sea.

During practical launches, the crew of the "Tatarstan" rocket ship destroyed an air target from the "Osa-M" anti-aircraft missile system at a distance of up to 20 km.

In addition, the small artillery ships "Astrakhan" and "Uglich" fired at sea targets of the mock enemy.

Also, the ship's strike group of the Caspian flotilla worked out the tasks of maneuvering in the order in difficult hydrometeorological conditions at night.

The combat crew of the "Osa-M" air defense system successfully hit the "Saman" missile-target, which imitated a cruise missile.

The maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" will be held from 21 to 26 September 2020 at the internal ranges of the Southern Military District, as well as in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas.

Military formations from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are invited to the exercise to practice joint actions as part of groups of troops (forces). Representatives of Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri-Lanka plan to participate as observers.

In total, about 80,000 people are expected to be involved in the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" (including formations and units of combat, logistics and technical support, as well as air defence, navy and special forces units (National guard and Ministry of Emergency Situations). At the same time, the maximum number of personnel involved in military units that fall under the Vienna document of 2011 in the exercise, conducted under a single operational command, will be up to 12,900 military personnel. Up to 250 tanks, up to 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, up to 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems will be involved in the practical actions of the troops (forces) at the training grounds.