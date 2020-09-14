2020 September 14 11:12

Busan Port set to reduce fine dusts by developing green transport equipment

Busan Port Authority stated on Jul. 10 that it is implementing the LNG hybrid shuttle carrier (SC) R&D project, in order to make Busan Port greener, the company said in its release.

SCs are equipment to move containers from a pier to a yard. At Busan New Port Pier 5, there are currently 28 diesel SCs being operated and some raised concern regarding harmful gases (PM10, PM2.5, SOx, NOx, etc.) from these SCs.

BPA initiated the R&D project to modify diesel SCs into LNG hybrid SCs, trying to reduce harmful gas released into the atmosphere.

For the project, BPA will purchase 2 diesel SCs and modify them into LNG hybrid SCs, send one to the west container terminal in the new port for a test drive and the other to the Korea Port Training Institute Busan so that it can be used for training port and transport workers.

CEO NAM Ki-chan stated, “BPA will actively participate in the development and application of port loading/unloading equipment so that we can improve the air quality and worker environment, as well as to secure green loading/unloading technologies.”