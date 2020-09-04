2020 September 4 09:30

Decrease of oil prices accelerates

Oil prices fell by 0.79%-0.87%

As of September 3 (08:23 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fekk by 0.79% to $43.72 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.87% to $41.02 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.