2020 August 26 18:00

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika can be delivered to the customer in September 2020

The icebreaker delivery was postponed several times



The lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, can be delivered to the customer, Rosatom, in September 2020, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation, as saying after the launching ceremony held for chemical tanker PortNews in Astrakhan (the ship intended for Volgotrans is being built by ASPO).

“I think the ship will be delivered to the customer in September and preparations will start for large-scale sea trials”, he said.



According to earlier statements, manufacturer’s sea trials of the Arktika are to be completed in September 2020.

The lead icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, ordered by State Corporation “Rosatom” was laid down at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard on 5 November 2013 and launched on 16 June 2016. The vessels’ dual-draft concept allows for operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.



General characteristics of 22220 Project vessels: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), length - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), depth - 15.2 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.9-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.

The icebreakers designed by CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.

Arktika is named after the legendary nuclear-powered icebreaker, the first surface ship that reached the North Pole.

