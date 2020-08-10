2020 August 10 16:47

Freight traffic at Russian seaports in Jan-Jul fell 2.1%

Total cargo throughput at Russian seaports in January-July 2020 decreased by 2.1% to 474,77 million tonnes, the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia (Rosmorrechflot) says a drop in liquid bulk cargo volume in the Arctic, Baltic and Azov-Black sea basins contributed to the overall decline.



The seven-month results include 221,34 million tonnes (+2.9%) of dry bulk, and 253.43 million tonnes (-6.1%) of liquid bulk cargo.



Handling of freight in the Arctic basin reached 54,53 million tonnes (-10.2%): 15.69 million tonnes (-11.0%) of dry bulk cargo and 38.84 million tonnes (-9.9 %) of liquid bulk.



The Baltic sea basin ports handled 144.86 million tonnes (-4.3%), of which the volume of dry cargo was 63.68 million tonnes (-1.7%) and liquid bulk cargo – 81.18 million tonnes (-6.3%).



Cargo traffic at seaports located the Azov-Black sea basin was 141.69 million tonnes (-2.1%): dry cargo – 57.13 million tonnes (+9.8%), liquid bulk cargo – 84.56 million tonnes (-8.9%).



The Caspian basin ports handled 4.93 million tonnes (+15.7%) of goods: dry cargo volume rose 28.4% to 2.12 million tonnes and liquid bulk cargo by 7.7% to 2.81 million tonnes.



Throughput at seaports of the Far Eastern basin rose 3.9% to 128.76 million tonnes: handling of dry bulk cargo was 82.72 million tonnes (+4.6%), and liquid bulk cargo by 2.79% to 46.04 million tonnes.