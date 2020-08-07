2020 August 7 12:49

Rosmorport plans expansion of its fleet by 24 newbuilds

FSUE Rosmorport, responsible for management and development of Russian seaports, says that its newbuilding programme intended for 2020-2023 includes adding to its fleet 24 new vessels: 14 newbuilds delivery scheduled for 2020 and in 2021-2022 Rosmorport plans to take delivery of 10 vessels.



Since January this year, the company's fleet has been expanded with ten newbuilds: five tugs, three small vessels of various classes and two newest pilot boats powered by hybrid propulsion. By December Rosmorport plans to take delivery of a powerful 25MW diesel-electric linear icebreaker and a pair of hopper barges. Besides, in 2021-2022, Rosmorport will add to its fleet two new-generation automobile and train ferries, five tugboats, an inshore survey boat (HSV), one multipurpose vessel and one skimmer/oil boom workboat.



Completion of 2020 fleet repair programme in H1, 2020 is 6% ahead of schedule.



Loading / unloading performance in Russian seaports in the first half of 2020 remained flat on H1 2019 (at 410.5 million tonnes). Ship calls fell by 3,400 vessels to 97,200 units.



Fixed assets maintenance and repair job in the reporting period is completed by 92%. The maintenance dredging plan was exceeded by 11% reaching 3.5 millionth cbm of materials with an annual plan of 8.2 million cbm.

About Rosmorport

FSUE Rosmorport is a backbone enterprise of a port sector established in 2003 in order to contribute to the development of the state management system in the seaports of Russia. The enterprise consists of its headquarters and 16 branches located in 24 regions of the Russian Federation where over 8 thousand workers are employed. The enterprise’s major tasks are providing navigation safety in the seaports and at the approaches, port infrastructure development and ensuring higher competitiveness of the Russian seaports by means of effective use and development of the federal property.



FSUE Rosmorport is the biggest title owner in Russia of the coastal and port infrastructure facilities, auxiliary and diesel icebreaker fleet. A fleet of 36 icebreakers of different capacity and types, the biggest one in the world, is in the enterprise’s economical management. Annually the FSUE Rosmorport icebreakers perform about 10 thousand ice escorts providing carriage of more than 70 million tons of cargo by the transport fleet and the year-round availability of the seaports of Russia.



The enterprise’s investment program includes measures for the development of the fleet, waterworks and facilities ensuring navigation and transport safety.