2020 July 1 09:37

GTT receives a new order from DSME for the design of two large Floating LNG Storage Units

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of two Floating LNG Storage Units (FSUs1), the largest such units ever built, on behalf of the Russian company GTLK, GTT said in its release.

Each FSU will have a capacity of 361,600 m3 and will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane cryogenic containment system, a technology developed by GTT. Their delivery is scheduled for the end of 2022.

These two FSUs will be located respectively in the Murmansk region and in the Bay of Kamchatka in the Russian Federation. The will be employed in the Arctic LNG 2 project of the Russian LNG producer Novatek.