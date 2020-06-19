  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 19 13:48

    Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg ships record large batch of eco-friendly biofuel

    Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC has shipped the largest batch of wood pellets in its history, 32,800 tonnes of biofuel bound for a foreign partner. Previously, average shiploads were ranging between 3,000 and 10,000 tonnes of pellets.

    SP SPb is the largest operator handling fuel pellets in the North-West of Russia. Over a decade, the company has boosted this cargo handling 7 times with 444,000 tonnes handled in 2019.

    This cargo flow was mainly driven by modernization of the port infrastructure throughout several years. SP SPb put into operation new specialized covered warehouses that let suppliers enlarge their export batches. The company offers over 22,500 square meters of storage facilities for biofuel.

    To enhance its handling performance, SP SPb has optimized its port logistics. With its new warehousing schemes, upgraded production tools and revised routes of handling equipment the company managed to reduce the time needed for handling of pellets. The rate of loading/unloading works is crucial as they are weather-dependent and can be conducted only in dry weather.

    The record large batch of 30 thousand pellets was loaded onto the CIELO DI MONACO bound for the Netherlands. It is one of the key destinations of pellets along with the Great Britain, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland and Sweden.

    “The core principles of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg are the focus on customers and constant development, — said Andrey Zubarev, Managing Director of SP SPb. — Today, we are developing a project on building up the port’s annual capacity from 450,000 to 1 million tonnes of wood pellets.”

    “Despite challenging meteorological conditions, the stevedore succeeded in maintaining the loading rates having handled 4,200 tonnes of cargo in one of the days, which is also a kind of a record for pellets, — comments Irina Davidyan, General Director of Universal Forwarder LLC. — This project of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg is yet another demonstration of its high professionalism and readiness to meet the clients’ interests.”

    Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest operator rendering services on handling of all types of dry cargoes at Big Port St. Petersburg. It operates modern multipurpose specialized terminals for handling of general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for ro-ro cargoes and containers.

    Universal Forwarder LLC is a major logistic operator offering comprehensive and efficient solutions to its clients.  In 2019, the company forwarded 16.9 million tonnes. Headquartered in Moscow the company has its regional offices operating in Saint-Petersburg, Tuapse, Taganrog, Ust-Luga. The company’s clients are the leading metallurgical, mining, grain, chemical and machine-building enterprises of Russia.

    Pellets (wood fuel pellets) are an environmentally friendly biofuel. The demand for wood pellets is on the rise in Western Europe and Asia. Biofuel is among renewable energy sources. Direct emissions of CO2 when using biofuel are 79-85% lower than those in case of using coal while pellets are comparable with coal in terms of energy characteristics.

Другие новости по темам: Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 June 19

14:19 Samara based Nefteflot lays down two cruise ships of PV20S design
14:01 PONANT fleet reactivation supported by Bureau Veritas expertise
13:48 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg ships record large batch of eco-friendly biofuel
13:32 Port State control regimes cooperate with IMO on crew changes and certificate renewals
13:01 BC Ferries’ Island Aurora officially joins the fleet
12:31 Port of Oakland’s largest terminal gets three giant cranes in fall
12:13 Construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers and Utrenny terminal included into expanded list of projects with state participation
12:04 Water Witch offers Torqeedo electric power as a replacement for the standard four-cycle outboards
11:15 Finnlines begins construction of hybrid ro-ro
11:00 Hamworthy Pumps expands its service business
10:25 IADC Board decides not to grant a Safety Award in 2020
10:15 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet that observed Baltops-2020 exercise returned to their permanent bases
09:46 Oil prices started rising
09:27 Bunker prices grew by $30 at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is on June 18

2020 June 18

18:03 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services
17:48 The priority of the new head of the Port of Klaipėda – sustainable development of the port
17:22 Freeport of Riga introduces digital technologies to speed-up cargo flow handling
17:03 APL revises Pacific Gulf Loop 6 port rotation
16:47 Patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet entered the Bosphorus Strait
16:24 Administrations of river basins to get 10 new buoy tenders
16:03 Wärtsilä to design and equip two zero-emissions battery powered ferries
15:21 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:14 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
15:02 Cosco Shipping Corporation and Tianjin Port Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement
14:54 Hopper Dredger Alexander von Humboldt is the first to sail 2,000 hours on 100% sustainable marine biofuel
14:02 Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to the Port of Immingham as part of the Humber Container Terminal expansion
13:49 Leningrad Region welcomes first passenger ship in navigation season of 2020
13:02 Alfa Laval continues to support the marine industry and signs three-year frame agreements for ballast water treatment systems
12:37 Construction of multipurpose cargo district included in area planning scheme of Poronaisk seaport
12:08 Fully integrated propulsion system from Wärtsilä will give essential reliability for new Mauritius cargo ship
11:59 A.P. Moller - Maersk updates expectations to volumes and EBITDA for Q2 2020
11:34 Electric propulsion is reasonable for new sightseeing ships – Victor Olersky
10:58 €10 million in European support for international research project into tele-operated logistics and transport
10:05 ECSA in full support of effective and well-targeted tonnage tax for shipping
09:46 Oil prices continue going down
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 18
09:37 Milestone for first LPG conversion with Isle of Man design acceptance
09:30 Humber Container Terminal Update: Ship to Shore Cranes on the way to Immingham
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is on June 17

2020 June 17

18:05 ICTSI successful prices new senior unsecured notes
17:54 Reconstruction of Beloomut hydroengineering system is to be completed in 2020
17:35 Ambitious international consortium kicks off ePIcenter project on future-proof logistic chains
17:29 Vodohod expects cruise ship Mustay Karim to be delivered by July 10
17:05 ONE offers alternate Scandinavian and Baltic Feeder Service
16:35 WPCAP ports aligned in series of new climate change actions
16:16 Nizhny Novgorod hydrosystem project to be completed after 2024 – Rosmorrechflot
16:05 ECSA: Major review of EU's trade policy necessary to boost global economy after COVID-19
15:08 Port of Tanjung Pelepas boosts Terminal performance with arrival of 4 quay cranes
14:59 DNV GL's My Care applies hospital-grade infection risk management to ships
14:06 ABB wins hybrid power order for sustainable live fish carrier
13:18 Igor Orlov appointed as Acting General Director of Severnaya Verf shipyard
12:49 Volga-Don Basin Administration signs state contracts on reconstruction of Volgo-Don Shipping Canal facilities
12:01 Djibouti offers crew change support for all ships passing through Bab el Mandeb strait
11:55 North Sea Port sees cargo transhipment fall by a quarter in May
11:01 WinGD drives sustainable dual-fuel engine performance with X-DF2.0 technology
10:47 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2312 to Iskes in IJmuiden
10:36 Finnish Government proposes appropriations to assist shipping
09:59 Oil prices are down within $2.42
09:33 Bunker prices start declining at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)