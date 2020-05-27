  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 27 09:02

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 27

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) rose slightly on May 26:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 261.95 (+4.03)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 300.00 (+3.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 370.31 (+6.17)

    Meantime, world oil indexes changed irregular on May 26, amid increasing confidence in the market that producers will to stick to commitments to cut crude supply while demand picks up with more cars back on the road.

    Brent for July settlement increased by $0.64 to $36.17 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for July delivery rose by $0.63 to $34.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $1.82 to WTI. Gasoil for June delivery lost $2.75.

    Today morning global oil indexes do not have any firm trend so far.

    Recovering demand as coronavirus lockdowns ease combined with output cuts by top producers could balance global oil markets as soon as June.

    Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government with implementing a set of measures aimed at supporting the oil industry for the duration of the OPEC+ production cut agreement. The measures include a prescription not to sanction companies that stray outside their production quotas and a temporary lifting of penalties for state oil companies for not sticking to their 2020/2021 investment programs. The document also lists “special rates” to be implemented by pipeline operator Transneft and Russian Railways for transporting crude oil and oil products for the duration of the OPEC+ deal.

    According to Reuters calculations, Russia’s crude oil production—net of condensates—averaged 8.72 million bpd in the first twenty days of May. This is the largest production cut Russian producers have had to implement in decades, which is probably why the government is lending a hand to help them manage the situation. This situation will last until the end of June, after which the combined OPEC+ production cuts will be relaxed from 9.7 million bpd to 7.7 million bpd.

    A U.S. ban on new offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, which presidential candidate Joe Biden promised to enact if elected, would lead to hundreds of thousands of job losses and billions in lost government revenue over 20 years. Biden has also said that moving away from fossil fuels would pave the way for big job gains in renewable energy. As per some analysis, if no new permits are issued, the offshore industry would have 179,000 jobs in 2040, less than half the 370,000 jobs it would be projected to support under current policies. Government revenues from the industry, meanwhile, would be $2.7 billion a year instead of $7 billion.

    The first of five tankers carrying Iranian fuel for gasoline-starved Venezuela reached the country’s waters during the weekend. Venezuela has a major gasoline shortage as refineries are unable to operate at run rates higher than 10 percent because of a shortage of diluents necessary for the production of fuels as well as an urgent need for repairs. Iran, a fellow target of U.S. sanctions, last month sent to Venezuela two plane loads of equipment and chemicals necessary for the production of gasoline as it agreed to help Caracas restart one refinery, with a capacity of 310,000 bpd. 14 more flights were scheduled to arrive from Iran to Venezuela.

    India’s fuel demand, which had crashed by 60 percent during the early days of its two-month lockdown, is set to reach pre-coronavirus levels in June. In May, demand for fuel in the world’s third-largest oil importer is back at 65 percent compared to May 2020. After the easing of the lockdown in India, two-wheelers and small cars will remain an affordable option for maintaining social distancing, thus boosting demand for gasoline. It is also expected, that the resumption of train service and flights will raise demand for diesel and jet fuel.

    Natural gas flows from Russia via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs across Belarus and Poland to Mallnow, Germany, slumped to zero on May 26 after a sharp decline since May 24. Shipments into Baumgarten in Austria, a major European hub for Russian gas, fell by 25% from its 10-day average. Such a significant reduction in gas transit is primarily driven by weak demand in Europe amid warm winter, high levels of gas in underground storage and demand distortion due to Covid-19. European gas storage sites are about 71% full and the expectations have been that inventories may be completely full by July.

    We expect global bunker prices may change irregular today in a range of plus-minus 2-5 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 27

12:45 Industry experts and specialists discussed the trial project on unmanned navigation in Russia
12:30 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga: environmental performance conforms with standards
12:01 Payment term for sea port dues remains 30 days for the time being in the Port of Rotterdam
11:03 Wärtsilä upgrades the SCANTS Simulation Complex to provide advanced training at the United States Coast Guard Academy
10:32 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches fifth Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Nizhny Novgorod Region
10:05 Oil prices decrease by 0.17%-0.32%
10:03 HMM Algeciras, the largest container ship worldwide, on its way to Rotterdam
09:44 Baltic Dry Index on May 26
09:18 Bunker prices continue going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:11 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge (OWS) from Asia to the Mediterranean & Black Sea
09:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 27
08:19 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Crystalia with Glencore

2020 May 26

18:32 Diana Shipping signs a term loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance two separate existing loans with the bank
18:06 Jotun hull skating solutions tested by Wallenius Wilhelmsen
17:31 Bunker prices are going up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:05 CMA CGM ends PSS for exports from West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea to Mayotte, Seychelles, Comoros & Madagascar outports
16:30 Damen announces Electric Cutter Suction Dredger 650
16:05 Aker Solutions starts CCS test program at Preem refinery in Sweden
15:35 Norsepower Rotor Sail installation completed on Scandlines ferry in just hours
15:01 Baltiysky Zavod lays down forth 60-MW icebreaker of Project 22220
13:59 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven sign a contract to build and charter an LNG terminal ship
13:42 RF Government approves Customs Service Development Strategy till 2030
13:15 Rospotrebnadzor issues guidelines on prevention of COVID-19 spread for sea and river passenger ports and terminals
12:37 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard starts cutting steel for construction of first passenger ship of Project А45-90.2
11:58 Vostochny Port invests RUB 850 million in completion of wind and dust protection facilities
10:40 A.P. Moller - Maersk, DSV Panalpina, DFDS, SAS and Ørsted join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
10:04 Oil prices rise by 1.97%-3.43%
09:49 Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes the first maiden call of TP17 service deployed by 2M alliance
09:43 4 Caspian Ports discussed joint measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
09:21 LUKOIL installs accommodation platform jacket at v.i. Grayfer field
08:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 26

2020 May 25

17:46 Transit cargo flow by Primorye 2 ITC to Zarubino port surged by 64.8%
17:20 Wilson ASA enters into agreement with Arkon Shipping to strengthen European presence
16:42 Oboronlogistics took part in RF Transport Ministry’s meeting
16:18 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 6,405 in RF spot market
15:55 RF Government bans imports of diesel and marine fuel
15:30 Second shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20, Belmax 10, floated out
15:04 Upgrading of Wärtsilä FuelFlex Injection Control Unit enables reliable operation with low-sulphur fuels
14:14 UN must persuade governments to adopt crew change protocols or risk ‘humanitarian disaster’ - ICS
13:14 Port of Melbourne appoints Shaun Mooney to lead commercial operations
12:13 APM Terminals Algeciras connects to the national 66KV energy network
11:51 Global Ports handles first batch of BMWs in Saint Petersburg under its contract with ROLF SCS
11:33 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of MSCC Bronka terminal
11:00 Drone delivers package to vessel in the port of Rotterdam for the first time
10:55 Austal Vietnam launches first vessel - 94 metre catamaran ferry for Trinidad and Tobago
10:12 C&C Marine and Repair increases its production capacity
09:56 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 4M’20 fell by 16% to 149.5 million tonnes
09:35 Oil prices rise by 0.26%-0.78%
09:17 Baltic Dry Index on May 22
09:00 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 25

2020 May 24

17:08 Teekay Corporation reports Q1 2020 results
16:43 BIMCO, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Videotel partner in online education collaboration
15:37 ABS launches new guide for wind-assisted propulsion systems
13:44 CMA CGM announces EHS to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
12:38 Longitude Singapore worked on the basic design for a new build cable lay ship for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry
11:07 Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Northern Mariana Islands

2020 May 23

21:03 Huntington Ingalls Industries to present at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference
20:32 FMC orders investigation into alleged discriminatory Canadian regulations
20:21 Essential vessel repowered with Volvo Penta IPS amid lockdown
19:32 Ingalls Shipbuilding lifts 320-ton aft deckhouse onto guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)