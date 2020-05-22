2020 May 22 18:02

Severnaya Verf shipyard launches 22350-series frigate Admiral Golovko

The ship is to join RF Navy in autumn 2022



Severnaya Verf shipyard (United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched the second serial frigate of Project 22350, Admiral Golovko.



Mooring trials of the ship are scheduled for June 2021 with the manning to begin two months later.



Sea trials are slated for the beginning of 2022. The ship is to join RF Navy in autumn 2022.



The ship is named after Arseny Golovko (1906 — 1962), Commander of the Northern Fleet during the Great Patriotic War.



The Admiral Golovko is the second serial frigate of Admiral Gorshkov-class (Project 22350) built for RF Navy’s Northern Fleet. The 22350-series lead ship Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is on duty within the Northern Fleet. Testing of the first serial ships, Fleet Admiral Kasatonov, is nearing completion. The ship will be soon delivered to the customer, RF Defence Ministry .



Multipurpose frigates of Project 22350 developed by Severnoye Design Bureau are large seagoing warships capable to accomplish a wide range of tasks.

The ship’s design displacement is 5,000 tons; length - 135 meters; beam - 16 meters; max speed - 29 knots, cruising range – 4,500 miles, endurance – 30 days, crew - 170.

Severnaya Verf Shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and fishing ships.