2020 May 19 15:05

Throughput of port Vyborg in 4M’2020 fell by 48% Y-o-Y

Throughput fall has slowed down vs the Q1 result due to the growth of liquid bulk cargo transshipment

In January-April 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 142,800 tonnes of cargo (-48%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 55% to 111,600 tonnes including 29,300 tonnes of coal and coke (-74%) and 77,500 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-40%).



Transshipment of general cargo climbed by 2% to 21,400 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) – surged by 219% to 9,700 tonnes.



In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).