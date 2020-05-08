2020 May 8 11:00

Princess Cruises extends pause of global ship operations for remaining 2020 summer season

Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations and has therefore made the extremely difficult decision to cancel select cruises through the end of the 2020 summer season, including the following cruises and associated cruisetours:

All remaining Alaska cruises on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess

All remaining Europe and Transatlantic cruises on Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess, Crown Princess and Island Princess

Summer Caribbean cruises and all Canada & New England cruises on Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess

Summer to Fall cruises departing from Japan on Diamond Princess

Australia-based cruises on Sapphire Princess and Sea Princess through August

July cruises sailing from Taiwan on Majestic Princess

Fall cruises sailing to Hawaii and French Polynesia on Pacific Princess through November

Guests currently booked on these canceled voyages, who have paid Princess in full, will have the option to receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will Double the Deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.



Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by June 15, 2020, or they will receive the refundable Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.