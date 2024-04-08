2024 April 8 16:05

Damen to supply steering gear, bridge controls and propeller nozzles for four new Royal Bodewes cargo and ro-ro vessels

Damen Marine Components has been contracted by Royal Bodewes to supply steering, control and propulsion equipment for four vessels, to be delivered to the shipyard’s clients in the coming two years, according to the company's release.

The first contract is for the steering gear and bridge controls for an 87-metre long Ro-Ro vessel currently under construction at the Royal Bodewes shipyard in Hoogezand, the Netherlands. DMC expects to deliver this project within the next two months, ready for vessel commissioning later this year.

The remaining contracts are for the steering gear, bridge controls and propeller nozzles for three 120- metre Bodewes Eco Traders (9000DWT general cargo vessels).

One of the most notable aspects that these four contracts have in common is the steering gear; an electric-hydraulic driven system which controls the position of the ship’s rudder.

Damen Marine Components Damen Marine Components (DMC) designs and manufactures a range of premium systems that are vital for the propulsion, manoeuvring and performance of vessels engaged in all types of maritime activity. These include short sea, deep sea, offshore, ocean-going, inland waterways and naval vessels, and superyachts.