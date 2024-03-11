2024 March 11 16:47

Hafnia celebrates delivery of fourth dual-fuel LNG ship

Hafnia announced the successful delivery of its fourth dual-fuel LNG ship, the Hafnia Lillesand.



The Hafnia Lillesand, a 110,000-dwt LNG-dual fuel crude oil and product tanker, is the final vessel in a series of four LNG-powered Aframax-type LR2 vessels ordered by Hafnia through its Vista Shipping joint venture with CSSC Shipping – delivering on state-of the-art design, advanced environmental credentials, and operational efficiency. The first two tankers delivered during 2023 serve France’s TotalEnergies under long-term charter deals, whilst the Hafnia Larvik and Hafnia Lillesand (delivered in 2023 and recently) serve Norway’s Equinor under charter deals.



Moving ahead, Hafnia will continue its collaboration with GSI in constructing four 49,800 deadweight dual-fuel Methanol Chemical IMOII Medium-Range (MR) Newbuilds, together with joint venture partner “Socatra of France”, which are set to be delivered in 2025/2026.