2024 February 26 12:42

Glomar Offshore reduces CO2 emissions by 28% with transition to sustainable biofuel

Glomar Offshore, an offshore drilling services provider, has announced a notable 28% reduction in CO2 emissions following its transition to GoodFuels HVO30, a sustainable marine biofuel blend, according to the company's release.



Several years ago, Glomar embarked on its sustainability journey by incorporating FincoEnergies’ ChangeXL additive into its operations, achieving a reduction of over 1 million kg of CO2 in 2023 alone. Building on this trajectory, Glomar aims to utilize GoodFuels HVO30 across its entire fleet over the current year.



The first delivery of this sustainable fuel alternative occurred in January and has since brought about a substantial decline in CO2 emissions.



FincoEnergies is an independent, leading supplier of sustainable energy solutions. With a range of decarbonisation brands, like GoodFuels, GoodShipping and GoodZero, FincoEnergies offers a one-stop-shop for innovation, expertise and security of supply.



GoodFuels is a global brand of sustainable fuel solutions for road and marine use, supplied by FincoEnergies. The GoodFuels product line consists of their most sustainable fuels and integrates the entire supply chain for low-carbon fuels like sustainable biofuels and biomethanol.

Glomar Offshore is a provider of offshore solutions based in Den Helder, The Netherlands, offering diverse fleet and skilled personnel.