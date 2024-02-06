2024 February 6 10:11

European GAMMA Project aims to revolutionize international shipping with climate-neutral fuels

The European GAMMA project has been launched with a budget of €17 million. Led by a consortium of companies and researchers, the project aims to develop and convert a bulk carrier to operate on climate-neutral fuels and green power, according to RINA's release.

The bulk carrier chosen for the project, owned by TOPIC Fleet, has a dead weight capacity of 60,000 tonnes. Currently reliant on fossil fuels, the vessel will undergo retrofitting to enable it to run on climate-neutral fuels.

The project, which began in January 2024, has received support from the European Commission's Horizon Europe framework programme for innovation.

Key technologies to be implemented include the installation of an innovative fuel system, bunkering of ammonia and green methanol, and the conversion of these fuels into hydrogen using advanced technologies. Electricity generated from hydrogen will replace the use of auxiliary generators running on fossil fuels, significantly reducing emissions.

Partners in the project include Fraunhofer Institute, Amnis Pura, Ballard Power Systems Europe, and Solbian, among others, bringing together expertise in various areas such as conversion technology, fuel purification, and fuel cell technology.

RINA is a leading certification and engineering company in Italy providing a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Mobility, Real Estate and Industry sectors. With revenues in 2022 of 725 million euros, 5,300 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.