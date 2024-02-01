2024 February 1 13:44

Hafnia Bunkers announced strategic collaboration with Unigas and FincoEnergies

Hafnia Bunkers announced its steps forward in advancing sustainable marine fuel solutions through its strategic collaboration via the Hafnia Bunker Alliance with member Unigas, and GoodFuels supplier FincoEnergies, – a collaboration revolutionizing the way vessels are being fueled.



Throughout 2023, Hafnia’s Bunker Alliance facilitated seven deliveries of biofuels for the Unigas fleet. These deliveries spanned several types of biofuels and blends, ranging from B30 to B100, highlighting the versatility and potential of bio-based alternatives in the maritime sector.



Unigas, a prominent member of the Hafnia Bunker Alliance, has stemmed various products and quantities to trial biofuel consumption across its fleet.



Hafnia Bunker’s partnership with FincoEnergies has also been pivotal in ensuring a smooth and efficient bunkering process. The operation’s efficiency, coupled with the high quality of the GoodFuels biofuels, has set a benchmark in sustainable bunkering practices.



FincoEnergies, the company behind GoodFuels and trusted supplier for these groundbreaking initiatives, expressed optimism and enthusiasm for the future of sustainable fuels.

Hafnia Bunkers is actively engaged in multiple Green Fuel working groups, demonstrating its commitment to the green transition. Hafnia Bunkers is currently in discussions with various suppliers to explore and secure future sources of biofuel and other alternative fuels.