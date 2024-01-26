2024 January 26 14:40

Maersk names first vessel of its large methanol-enabled fleet “Ane Maersk”

The world’s first large methanol-enabled container vessel has been named "Ane Mærsk" at a ceremony in the shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) in Ulsan, South Korea, according to the company's release. The vessel is named after Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, the Chair of the A.P. Moller Foundation and A.P. Moller Holding. Ane’s eldest granddaughter served as godmother and christened the vessel by breaking a champagne bottle over the bow.

“Ane Mærsk” is the first of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels, that will be delivered between 2024 and 2025. It is the world’s second methanol-enabled container vessel. In the beginning of February, it will enter service on the AE7 string connecting Asia and Europe, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to pioneering low-emissions shipping solutions. The vessels in the new series have an industry-first innovative design with the bridge and accommodation placed at the very front of the vessel, which ensures fuel efficient operations.

“Ane Mærsk” will begin her maiden voyage on green methanol and Maersk continues to work on 2024-2025 sourcing and bunkering solutions for its methanol-enabled vessel fleet.

Maersk defines “green fuels” as fuels with low to very low GHG emissions over their life cycle compared to fossil fuels. Different green fuels achieve different life cycle reductions depending on their production pathway. By 'low' we refer to fuels with 65-80% life cycle GHG reductions compared to fossil fuels. This covers, e.g., some biodiesels. ”Very low” refers to fuels with 80-95% life cycle GHG reductions compared to fossil fuels.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.