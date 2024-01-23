2024 January 23 12:01

Fincantieri to build two additional hybrid ships for the offshore wind market

The Windward Offshore consortium has exercised options, which were contained in the contract signed with Vard in October 2023, for the design and construction of two hybrid Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs). As part of the order, the number of units ordered from the Fincantieri group's Norwegian subsidiary rises to four. The first two hybrid CSOVs will be delivered in Q3 2025 and Q1 2026, the other two vessels for Windward Offshore are scheduled for delivery in Q2 and Q3 2026.

They will support energy majors globally in constructing, commissioning, and maintaining offshore wind parks.

The 87.5-meter-long vessels will have a beam of 19.5 meters and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. The CSOVs will have accommodations for 120 persons on board. They will be equipped with a hybrid battery system and they will also be prepared for future operation on green methanol.

Windward Offshore is a company led by SeaRenergy Group, the Offshore Wind Services Arm of the Asian Spirit Steamship Company. With a shared vision, the partners of Windward Offshore aim to create a robust portfolio of offshore wind service vessels, initially focusing on Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs). The founding partners driving Windward Offshore's innovative venture are SeaRenergy Offshore, Blue Star Group, Diana Shipping Inc. and SeraVerse.