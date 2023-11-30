  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 30 16:47

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2023

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    During Week 48, the MABUX global bunker indices experienced a modest decline. The 380 HSFO index decreased by 7.15 USD, moving from 536.04 USD/MT last week to 528.89 USD/MT, although it remained above the $500 mark. The VLSFO index, in turn, lost 16.48 USD (667.76 USD/MT versus 684.24 USD/MT last week). The MGO index also fell by 2.62 USD (from 928.00 USD/MT last week to 925.38 USD/MT). At the time of writing, no clear trend in the market has emerged.

    Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - showed a moderate decrease, standing at minus $9.33 ($138.87 compared to $148.20 last week), still above the $100.00 breakeven mark for SS Spread. However, the weekly average showed an increase of $5.51. In Rotterdam, the SS Spread remained unchanged at $96 for the week, staying below the $100 mark, with a weekly average decrease of $2.50. Singapore experienced the most significant reduction in the 380 HSFO/VLSFO price difference, reaching minus $56 ($188.00 versus $244.00 last week), falling below the $200 mark for the first time since October 27. The weekly average in Singapore also decreased by $16.16. We expect the trend towards a moderate reduction in SS Spread will continue next week. More information is available in the “Differentials” section of www.mabux.com.

    Europe's weakened natural gas demand during autumn is experiencing a resurgence, driven by lower-than-usual temperatures across most regions and an anticipated freeze extending until early December. The updated weather forecast, particularly in Germany—the largest economy and natural gas consumer in Europe—predicts colder temperatures this weekend and into the next week. Despite these developments, the market remains relatively calm compared to last year, primarily attributed to the still abundant inventories at EU gas storage facilities. As of November 22, EU storage levels reached 98.4% capacity. Meanwhile, Europe's gas prices began to climb last week as market attention shifted towards winter supply risks. Natural gas traders are actively assessing potential risks to European gas supply this winter, with weather conditions emerging as the most significant variable for traders, suppliers, and governments.

    The price of LNG as bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) has continued its upward trend, reaching 987 USD/MT on November 27. This marks a notable increase of 66 USD compared to the previous week. At the same time, the difference in price between LNG and conventional fuel on November 27 increased sharply again: 93 USD in favor of MGO versus 23 USD a week earlier: MGO LS was quoted on this day in the port of Sines at 894 USD/MT. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    In the 48th week, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. the MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) recorded the following trends in four selected ports: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    In the 380 HSFO segment, all four selected ports remained undervalued. The weekly average increased by 1 point in Rotterdam and 4 points in Houston but decreased by 1 point in Singapore and 6 points in Fujairah. In Fujairah, the underpricing of this type of fuel continues surpassing the $100 mark.

    For the VLSFO segment, according to the MDI, Singapore and Fujairah were in the overcharge zone, with the average premium declining by 17 points in Singapore and 19 points in Fujairah. In Rotterdam and Houston, VLSFO remained undervalued. Average levels of underpricing increased by 4 points in both ports.

    In the MGO LS segment, all ports remained undervalued. The weekly average showing a decrease in Rotterdam by 2 points, but an increase in Singapore by 9 points, in Fujairah by 12 points and in Houston by 27 points. Singapore consistently showed undervaluation above $100, while Rotterdam and Houston approached this mark closely.

    All in all, changes in the MDI index across major hubs were minor, indicating a relatively stable market.

    More information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark is available in the “Digital Bunker Prices” section of www.mabux.com.

    The European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) has expressed satisfaction with the European Parliament's rejection of the proposed Carbon Correction Factor (CCF) for trucks. Earlier, ECSA had cautioned that implementing the CCF could artificially drive up demand for biofuels and renewable liquid and gaseous fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs) in the trucking sector, potentially diverting essential quantities away from shipping. According to ECSA's statement, the emphasis should be on sustainable and scalable renewable fuels to facilitate the decarbonization of the shipping industry. However, the current insufficient availability of such fuels poses a significant hurdle in achieving this goal. In order to meet the ambitious 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement, substantial efforts are required to ensure the accessibility of clean and affordable fuels for the shipping sector. ECSA is urging both the Council and the Parliament to resist unnecessary additional incentives during the negotiations for truck CO2 standards. They stress that diverting attention and resources away from the maritime industry could hinder progress toward achieving environmental objectives. The decision of the European Parliament has also garnered support from Danish Shipping, which echoes ECSA’s concerns regarding the potential broadening of the definition of climate-neutral fuels.

    We expect irregular changes in world bunker indices in the coming week as the market awaits the formation of a stable trend.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 30

18:07 Port of Seattle and Busan Port Authority renew sister port agreement after 42 years
17:32 BW LPG to invest $30 mln in JV with Confidence Petroleum India - Reuters
17:14 64% mull cutting maritime investments amid ESG concerns, reveals Woodrow study
16:47 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2023
16:47 GSI delivers world’s first large-capacity battery hybrid double-headed luxury Ro-Ro vessel P&O LIBERTE
16:24 V.Group partners with Aither to provide carbon trading solutions for shipowners
15:44 Zhejiang Seaport opens up new terminal company
15:14 Bollore Logistics launches “SEAalternative” for less carbon-intensive shipping
14:35 AZANE launches ammonia bunker vessel design and partners with Amogy to build zero-emissions bunker vessel
14:04 Russia keeps Black Sea port restrictions in place due to storms - Reuters
13:44 ZeroNorth enables Golden Island to become Singapore’s first 100% digital bunker supplier
13:19 Osbit to deliver world-first cable repair equipment for N-Sea
12:43 Container lines expect greater Panama Canal disruption
11:58 Norwegian Cruise Line сhristens all-new Norwegian Viva in Miami
11:03 Bay-Houston Towing signs contract with Sterling Shipyard to build multiple Robert Allan designed RAstar 3200-W tugs
10:32 PCF, Oceania and RINA enter into MoU for LNG bunkering project at Port Hedland
10:02 Windcat expands its CSOV fleet to a total of five vessels
09:47 Korean shipbuilding companies actively consider overseas expansion

2023 November 29

18:07 Chinese cargo ship sinks off S. Korea's southwestern coast after drifting from China
17:34 LR to class first newbuild project for mid-size low pressure ammonia-ready LCO2 Carriers ordered by Capital Gas Ship Management at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
17:19 CMB.TECH and Boeckmans to build 4 future-proof hydrogen-powered 5.000dwt general cargo vessels
16:37 Changing frozen food temperatures by just 3 degrees can save CO2 emissions of 3.8 million cars a year, study shows
16:13 Chinese shipyards beat Korean firms in global orders in 2023
15:58 WinGD debuts Variable Compression Ratio technology on NYK Line newbuilds
15:55 New LNG production and marine bunkering capability at Port Hedland, Western Australia, with a pathway to IMO 2050 ‘zero-emissions’ through onboard hydrogen production
14:31 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment"
14:02 Sea-Intelligence: Carrier results drop to pre-pandemic levels
13:09 Report: Tool helps shipping stakeholders identify best ports for developing sustainable first mover initiatives
12:41 Fincantieri launches cruise vessel for Tui Cruises
12:11 SCZONE celebrates the groundbreaking ceremony of the DP World-Sokhna $80m Logistic Park
11:53 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
11:10 Four new Purus gas carriers to operate with Wartsila cargo handling systems
10:43 Wartsila signs Electrification and Integration Services agreement for USA’s first zero-emission high speed ferries project
10:23 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v New Orleans with Kawasaki
09:51 CMA CGM to launch Asia Subcontinent 2 Express (AS2) service connecting Asia with the Indian Subcontinent

2023 November 28

18:07 Major Polish cargo operator selects CTPark Gdansk Port as new HQ with 10-year logistics lease totalling 21,000 sqm
17:21 Delfin Midstream signs long-term LNG supply agreement with Gunvor
17:08 Pyxis Tankers to acquire dry bulk vessel from Safe Bulkers
16:47 TGE Marine wins contract for new PCTC class
16:18 Maersk Supply Service introduces a leaner setup and reduces 55 positions
15:53 Korea dominates global orders for VLACs
15:13 ONE sets container ship cargo record
14:43 Maersk sells remaining shares in Norway’s Hoegh Autoliners
14:23 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and handover ceremony in Shimonoseki for demonstration test ship for liquefied CO2 transport
13:42 Panama Canal holds first auction for vessels in queue
13:14 ZIM announces measures in response to threats in the Arabian and Red seas
12:54 IMO Assembly opens
12:43 Allseas’ new barge for shallow water offshore construction activities inaugurated in Singapore
11:58 Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg successfully converted to battery-powered drive
10:35 MAN Energy Solutions announces the release of a dual-fuel version of the high-speed MAN 175D engine
09:58 Nippon Foundation conducts demonstration test of autonomous navigation system on large RORO cargo

2023 November 27

18:07 FEPORT welcomes Port of Lübeck as a new member
17:47 Bulkers stuck as Sierra Leone closes port following armed clashes
17:43 Rem Offshore announces new charter agreements
17:37 Fire on OSV highlights dangers of remote Southern Ocean operations, Australia says
17:13 Chinese vessel exports surge 72% in October
16:57 Danelec acquires Nautilus Labs AI technology platform
14:44 Hudong-Zhonghua delivers LNG Geneva to CSSC Shipping
14:13 Environmentalists block Newcastle port, demanding rejection of new coal projects and 75% tax for clean energy transition
13:42 Scandlines launches zero emissions ferry
13:13 Hanwha Ocean wins $125.5 mn order for VLAC
12:31 Europe cargo ship sinks off Greek island
12:01 Middle East tanker in Middle East safe from attackers after U.S. Navy responds
11:43 AD Ports Group expands shipping operations in Kazakhstan with two new oil tankers
11:12 ONE launches West India North America Service to enhance connectivity in India
10:41 Fincantieri launches the ninth multipurpose frigate “Spartaco Schergat”
10:24 Portuguese Navy signs contract with Damen Shipyards for innovative Multi-Purpose Vessel
09:51 MHI and Orica announce collaboration to explore emissions reduction opportunities

2023 November 26

16:09 Key milestone for one of the world´s most powerful hydrogen fuel cells, TECO 2030 on schedule for first customer deployment H1 2024
14:18 ADES awarded jack-up contract in Indonesia