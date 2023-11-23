2023 November 23 10:28

Gerdes Green receives government subsidy for Damen Combi Freighter 3850 green innovations

On 4 th October, Damen’s client Gerdes Green received a subsidy from the German Government for the investment in sustainable innovations for a Damen Combi Freighter (CF) 3850 currently under construction, as well as for a second vessel, according to the company's release.

Damen, together with Gerdes Green and vessel charterer Cargill, has developed a tailored vessel, the CF 3850 Hybrid, with the aim of substantially reducing the environmental footprint of coaster vessel operations.

The subsidy was presented to Gerdes Green by Minister Volker Wissing at an event held at the Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (in Berlin, Germany). The subsidy was one of a number awarded to maritime companies as part of the German Government’s NAMKü directive.

NAMKü aims at the modernisation of vessels in a bid to reduce emissions produced by the country’s coastal fleet.

As a result of the subsidy award, Gerdes Green will invest in a number of options that will serve to further increase the efficiency of its new CF 3850 vessels. This involves the inclusion of a battery driven propulsion system. With this, the vessels will be able to sail short-term fully electrically with zero emissions, for instance when approaching ports and when passing through populated areas, thereby ensuring clean air.

The vessels will also feature wind assisted propulsion in the form of foldable ventofoils from Econowind. This innovative wing-shaped device harnesses the wind to provide additional propulsion force, lowering dependence on the engine, thereby reducing emissions. The vessels will also be able to sail on B100 biodiesel, significanty reducing CO 2 emissions.

Furthermore, they will include a 130kW shore connection, eliminating emissions when the vessels are docked.

Damen has recently redeveloped the design applying the latest tools and using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and significantly lowering the vessel’s resistance in the water. This hybrid version has been developed in collaboration with Gerdes Green and Cargill. Gerdes Green is a joint venture between Reederei Gerdes and Over-C. Reederei Gerdes has been active in the coaster segment for 30 years and has, for the last few years, been operating seven CF 3850 vessels from Damen. The company partnered with the European coaster specialist and charter company Over- C to develop a fleet of emissions free, sustainable vessels.