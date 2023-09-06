2023 September 6 15:59

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 8M’2023 fell by 1.1% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.6%

In January-August 2023, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka fell by 1.1%, year-on-year, to 9.85 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume fell by 10.2% to 6.4 million tonnes including 1.35 million tonnes of paper (-13.2%) and 1.18 million tonnes of wood pulp (+29%). Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 22.9% to 1.8 million tonnes, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell almost 5.5 times to 242.3 thousand tonnes.

Handling of imports rose by 22.6% to 3.4 million tonnes including 1.73 million tonnes of ran wood (up 1.7 times), 240 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-18%), 671.8 thousand tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9%), 486 thousand tonnes of general cargo (-11.9%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 10.4% to 2.2 million tonnes, coastal traffic fell by 64.6% to 169.7 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.6% to 405.65 thousand TEU.

Vessel traffic fell by 2.1% to 1,579 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2022, the port handled 16.3 million tonnes of cargo.