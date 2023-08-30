2023 August 30 16:23

MAN Energy Solutions receives an order for compressor technology for first unmanned Norwegian gas-production platform

MAN Energy Solutions has received three orders for a total of seven compressor systems. These will be delivered to the Aker BP-operated production platforms, Hugin A and Munin, in the Yggdrasil area, and a new production and wellhead platform (PWP) in the Valhall field centre, according to the company's release.

The Valhall field is located around 290 km off the southern Norway coast, close to the maritime boundary with Denmark, and has produced over a billion barrels of oil equivalents since starting operation in 1982. The MAN compressor system there will be deployed by Valhall PWP-Fenris, the new platform development project, which will extend the field’s lifespan and more than double its gas-processing capacity. Yggdrasil, situated northwest of Stavanger, is the next major field development on the Norwegian shelf with gross resources of more than 700 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Yggdrasil area will be remotely operated from an integrated operations centre and control room onshore in Stavanger. The Munin production platform, which is part of the development, will be designed from the start for crewless operation with neither helicopter deck nor living quarters. Munin’s topside will be provided by Aibel, while MAN’s scope of work encompasses the delivery of two compressor units as well as a comprehensive digital solution designed to fulfil the requirements for remote operation. The Yggdrasil area is expected to begin production in 2027.

The HOFIM compressor systems are equipped with remote-operation capabilities, enabling the operator to monitor and control the compression system from onshore.



The HOFIM compressor system is hermetically sealed and oil-free, and employs seven-axes active magnetic bearings. The compressor design accordingly dispenses with a large number of components typically seen in conventional topside compressor solutions, including gearbox, lubrication-oil system, instrumentation and valving. The same technology is already in use by MAN subsea compressors operating in Equinor’s Åsgard field at 300m depth with more than 120,000 accumulated running hours without intervention and with an availability of close to 100%.