  • Home
  • News
  • Fujairah bunker sales up to 2023 high in July 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 18 14:13

    Fujairah bunker sales up to 2023 high in July 2023

    Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's third-largest marine fuels location after Singapore and Rotterdam, jumped to the highest level seen in 2023 last month, according to Ship & Bunker.

    Total sales excluding lubricants reached 659,566 m3 in July, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was up by 9% from June's level, down by 0.8% from July 2022 and the highest monthly total since December.

    July's sales were 3.8% higher than the average seen over the previous 12 months.

    Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, saw conventional and biofuel bunker sales advance by 9.3% on the year and by by 14.9% on the month in July.

    180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah gained 386% on the year to 1,272 m3 in July, 380 CST VLSFO sank by 11.3% to 459,665 m3, HSFO jumped by 55.3% to 174,227 m3, MGO rose by 34.4% to 1,387 m3 and LSMGO declined by 30.8% to 23,015 m3.

    HSFO took a 23.7% share of the total market last month, up from 16.9% a year earlier.

    Fujairah's average VLSFO price in July was $575/mt, down by 2.5% on the month and by 47.9% on the year, according to Ship & Bunker data.

    Singapore's average VLSFO price in July was was $586/mt, down by 0.4% from June's level and by 41.7% from the level seen a year earlier. Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained 1.4% on the month and lost 38.5% on the year to $603/mt in July.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Fujairah, bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 18

17:01 CPC Marine Terminal currently operates in the routine mode
16:16 FESCO transported 15 thousand tonnes of project cargo for Amur Gas Chemical Complex fro China
15:44 Plymouth City Council, Millbay Docks and Brittany Ferries sign MoU
15:24 Astrakhan based shipyard of USC delivered lead dredger of Project 93.159, Lotos-1
15:04 China Classification Society completed AIP for the marine liquid hydrogen fuel supply system
14:37 Indian Register of Shipping to provide classification services to six hybrid electric catamarans for inland waterways
14:27 Soyuzproektverf to share its outlook on the NSR ship repair development at the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
14:13 Fujairah bunker sales up to 2023 high in July 2023
13:13 Russian and Chinese navies organise ship fuel replenishment and cargo transfer at sea on joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean
12:36 Clean Arctic-Vostok-77 expedition leaves the port of Murmansk
11:42 Odfjell first to install suction sails on deep-sea chemical tanker
10:58 OOCL’s new 24,188 TEU container vessel named “OOCL Felixstowe” in Dalian
10:40 Russian fishing companies increased catch of aquatic bioresources by 13% to 3.5 million tonnes by August 17
10:39 ClassNK releases “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (1st Edition)”
09:59 RF President to consider providing crab quotas in return for investments in development of social infrastructure
09:21 FESCO Vietnam Direct Line carried 20.21 thousand TEU in 7M’23, up 72% YoY

2023 August 17

18:05 Customers to benefit as Bochem Houston joins Stolt Tankers’ fleet
17:54 Delivery of two Kometa 120M hydrofoils to be postponed from 2023 to 2024
17:36 Philippine Ports Authority eyes 19 more seaport projects by the end of 2023
17:23 Vessels of over 1,000 containers in capacity should be used on the Northern Sea Route – Kamchatka Governor
17:15 Agila Subic welcomes SubCom to multi-use shipyard in Subic Bay
16:55 Euronav announces fleet expansion
16:31 World's first methanol hybrid fuel cell tug to be deployed in the Port of Gothenburg
16:15 HMM adds Jeddah Port to FIM cargo service
15:45 Wan Hai’s MHT service resumes calls at Mindanao Container Terminal
15:18 First container train from Chinese port of Jinzhou under its partnership with RZD Business Active arrives in Belarus
15:17 Georgia Ports earns AQUA Lane certification with U.S. Customs
14:56 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency suggests expansion of programme to subsidise shipments of essential fish products
14:45 EPS partners with GCMD and GoodFuels for biofuels trial project
14:23 First Kamsarmax installed with Rotor Sails expected to save more than 10% fuel and emissions annually
14:00 Seaports of Azerbaijan handled 7.45 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’23, up 12.8% YoY
13:41 Unifeeder adds two new ports to its Mozambique - India - Jebel Ali Service
13:11 King Abdulaziz Port sets new throughput record
12:53 Boskalis posts results for H1 2023
12:52 It is strategically important to ensure maintenance of domestic fleet in Russia – Russian Federal Fisheries Agency
12:31 Mawani Ports report 18.86% container volume surge in July
12:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2023
11:39 Port Houston joins the Portchain Connect Network
11:10 NYK to develop Japan's first bunkering boom for ammonia
10:58 Morwenna Shipping Company expands its NSR fleet with two barges
10:40 Spot rates on the Trans-Atlantic trade from North Europe to the US East Coast drop from USD 5,298 in January to USD 809 in August - Xeneta
10:09 CMA CGM to enhance SIRIUS service with a direct call to Rio de Janeiro
09:39 Port of Long Beach container volume down 26.4% in July
09:29 A total of 162 oversize and overweight units of equipment delivered to Amur Gas Chemical Complex by water this navigation season

2023 August 16

18:14 ZIM reports financial results for the second quarter of 2023
18:03 RightShip, NYK, and Solverminds collaborate to enhance operational efficiency for shipowners and ship managers
17:57 Mir and Sedov sailboats carried out joint maneuvering in the Baltic Sea
17:49 SCZONE's East Port Said Port receives the first green fuel vessel in the world
17:39 Bochem Houston joins Stolt Tankers’ fleet
17:23 Brimmond launched UK’s first turnkey aquaculture net cleaning tech amid UK Gov't drive to double sector’s value
17:18 Viking Supply Ships Q2 total revenue reached 151 million SEK
17:11 Endesa now supplies 100% renewable energy to Valencia port
16:53 CCS issued type approval certificates to Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding for two new ships
16:32 GBS platform of Arctic LNG 2’s first LNG train installed at Gydan
16:11 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in Sweden receives Natura 2000 permit
15:56 M/V Severny Proekt to perform the first extended subsidized voyage by the Northern Sea Route
15:39 ECO, Equinor and BP hold a keel-laying ceremony for first U.S. hybrid SOV for offshore wind industry
15:19 HII-led team develops prototype cyber threat hunting kit to support defensive cyber operations
14:55 Over 1.8 million cbm of bottom soil dredged in Sea Canal to ensure transportation of GBS-1
14:47 ScanOcean first to sell Neste’s marine fuel in Sweden, enabling the marine sector to start reducing greenhouse gas emissions