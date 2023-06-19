2023 June 19 17:20

Port of Singapore bunker sales in 5M'2023 rose by 2.9% YoY

MGO sales surged considerably

In January-May 2023, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia, rose by 2.9%, year-on-year, to 15.68 million tonnes.



According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 rose by 11.2% to 10.43 million tonnes, MFO 380 sales rose by 29.5% to 6.1 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 7.5% to 2.3 million tonnes, LSMGO rose by 5.6% to 1.55 million tonnes, LSFO 180 fell by 26.8% to 368 thousand tonnes, MGO rose by 56% to 74.5 thousand tonnes.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 50 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year), including 0.05 million tonnes of LNG.