2023 June 13 14:50

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 5M’2023 rose by 12% YoY

In January-May 2023, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka rose by 12%, year-on-year, to 6.68 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume fell by 3% to 4.3 million tonnes including 890.8 thousand tonnes of paper (+1.8%) and 775.43 thousand tonnes of wood pulp (+56.3%). Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 31.4% to 1.2 million tonnes, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell almost 5.5 times to 205 thousand tonnes.

Handling of imports rose by 54.4% to 2.4 million tonnes including 1.35 million tonnes of ran wood (up 2.6 times),136.7 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-18.3%) and 431.5 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+21.8%), 283.7 thousand tonnes of general cargo (-17.4%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 7.7% to 1.5 million tonnes, coastal traffic fell by 58% to 115.8 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 1.1% to 259.2 thousand TEU.

Vessel traffic rose by 9.5% to 1,039 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2022, the port handled 16.3 million tonnes of cargo.