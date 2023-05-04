2023 May 4 17:06

Damen delivers two vessels to A. R. Singh Contractors

Damen Shipyards Group has recently delivered two vessels, a Shoalbuster 3209 named Aria, and a Stan Pontoon 4113 to A. R. Singh Contractors Ltd., according to the company's release.

Damen signed the contract for the Shoalbuster with its customer in December 2021. Closer to completion of the vessel, the shipbuilder was able to deliver the pontoon within a month after contract effectiveness thanks to its practice of building vessels in series and keeping them in stock for short lead times.

The combination of the Shoalbuster and the Stan Pontoon will soon leave the DAMEN construction yard in Gorinchem, the Netherlands, to work in the marine contracting business in the Southern Caribbean.

The electrical network has been adapted to be better suited in the region that the vessel will operate. The large working deck, alongside the heavy duty crane and winch, will provide the working tools for the rough work required. Also, the vessel can fulfil her duties offshore as a Fire Fighting 1 system including spray has been fitted.

This is the second time that DAMEN has delivered a vessel to A. R. Singh Contractors, which took delivery of a Stan Tug 2208, named Adamant, in 2008.

The DAMEN Shoalbuster 3209 is 32.27 x 9.35 metres and delivers 45+ tonnes of bollard pull. It is a versatile, multi-functional vessel able to conduct a wide range of duties including (ocean-going) towage, mooring, pushing and firefighting. The vessel's elongated, 80m 2 deck space ensures its suitability for anchor-handling operations as well.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.