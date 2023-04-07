2023 April 7 11:29

Coal Seaport Shakhtersk resumes coal exports after winter

From the beginning of April, the port has loaded and shipped two bulkers to China

Coal Seaport Shakhtersk (Sakhalin Region), the key logistics asset of East Mining Company (EMCO), has resumed coal exports after the winter season, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) wrote on its Telegram page with the reference to the Administration of Sakhalin, Kuril and Kamchatka Seaports.

From the beginning of April, the port has loaded 144.7 thousand tonnes of coal onto two bulkers bound for China.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Coal Seaport Shakhtersk was going to ship over 13.5 million tonnes of Russian coal to APR countries in 2023.

The port of Shakhtersk is one of Russia’s ten largest dry bulk cargo ports. It is the basic shipment port of East Mining Company.