2023 April 7 10:31

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2023 rose by 7.5% YoY to 3.8 million tonnes

Image source: Port of HaminaKotka Authority

In January-March 2023, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka rose by 7.5%, year-on-year, to 3.8 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume fell by 11.3% to 2.39 million tonnes including 504.7 thousand tonnes of paper (-1.2%) and 465.15 thousand tonnes of wood pulp (+48.9%). Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 13% to 669.5 thousand tonnes, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell 8 times to 72.2 thousand tonnes.

Handling of imports rose by 67% to 1.4 million tonnes including 767.6 thousand tonnes of ran wood (3.2 times), 71 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-16.3%) and 292.78 thousand tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+28%). Handling of imported general cargo fell by 23.6% to 150.79 thousand tonnes.

The port’s transit traffic fell by 27.4% to 773.7 thousand tonnes, coastal traffic fell by 53.4% to 54.6 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.3% to 142 thousand TEU.

Vessel traffic rose by 5.6% to 601 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2022, the port handled 16.3 million tonnes of cargo.