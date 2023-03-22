2023 March 22 10:10

Russia to supply grain to African countries at no expense if grain deal is not extended after 60 days — Vladimir Putin

By March 20, nearly 25 million tonnes of agricultural products have left Ukraine under the grain deal

Russia is ready to provide the African countries with the same amount of grain that has already been delivered to the developing countries under the ‘grain deal’ if the deal is not extended after 60 days, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the International Parliamentary Conference Russia – Africa in a Multipolar World, held in Moscow on March 20. The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of the Kremlin.

“If we decide not to extend this deal after 60 days, Russia will be ready to supply the same amount that was delivered under the deal, from Russia to the African countries in great need, at no expense,” said Vladimir Putin.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded in Istanbul on July 22 for a period of 120 days and were extended in November for another 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Besides, a Russia-UN Memorandum was signed to lift restrictions on export of Russia’s fertilizers and agricultural products to the global markets. Russia says the second part of the agreement is not being observed.

In March 2023, the grain deal was extended for 60 days. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, this period is sufficient for an objective assessment of how the UN implements its assurances to unblock the exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the global market.

The UN says nearly 25 million tonnes of grain have left Ukraine under the grain deal.