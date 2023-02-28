2023 February 28 09:48

First phase of Arish port development scheduled to be ready in 2023 - Egypt Independent

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke about the development of the port of Arish, the first phase of which is expected to be inaugurated in 2023, according to Egypt Independent.

After its development, the Egyptian army was able to send aid ships to Syria and Turkey, RT reported.

The port received the first warship of the Egyptian army that shipped humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria, as Arish port is the closest sea point to the two countries as well as the closest to the road and tunnel network, which contributed to facilitating the transportation of aid.

During the trial operation, the port of Arish will receive a number of ships in the coming days until its official opening. It is expected that the work plan for developing the port of Arish will be completed during the first quarter of 2024.

The development plan includes the implementation of marine piers, breakwaters, trading yards, internal roads, and raising the efficiency of buildings, fences and port gates, with investments equivalent to LE3 billion.

Arish port is one of the most important ports that can play a vital role in the transport flow due to its strategic location on the Mediterranean Sea, in addition to being part of the ports of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, which are integrated with the industrial zones, which facilitates the movement of import and export of goods for investors.

The Hebrew media said about the port after its development, will provide great advantages to trade due to its strategic location, adding that the Egyptian port, after its development, will be a strong competitor to Israeli ports overlooking the Mediterranean.

Israeli news website Port to Port, which specializes in transportation and communications, quoted Walid Gamal Eddin, head of the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone, as saying in press statements that the first phase of developing the port of Arish will be concluded at the end of 2023.