2023 February 26 14:19

Saipem and Seaway7 announce fixed offshore wind commercial collaboration agreement

Saipem and Seaway7 announced that they have entered into a commercial collaboration agreement to jointly identify, bid and execute fixed offshore wind projects.



Saipem and Seaway7 will pursue selected projects where the combined utilisation of the companies’ complementary world-class assets, technologies, products and competencies will generate significant synergies and improve project economics.



Saipem and Seaway7 will deploy key enabling assets and capabilities to cover activities such as front-end engineering design (FEED), procurement, construction, transportation and installation of foundations and inner-array cables, as well as the installation of substations and wind generator turbines. The target projects are large integrated turnkey developments in Europe, the UK and the US, with the possibility of expanding to other geographic areas.



The collaboration will enhance operational flexibility and enable early engagement with both clients and the supply chain to optimise design and execution strategies, and to secure critical enabling assets, including vessels and yards.