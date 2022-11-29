2022 November 29 09:34

The West Pomeranian Hydrogen Valley to be created

The letter of intent for the creation of the West Pomeranian Hydrogen Valley was signed in Szczecin on November 28 this year. One of its 16 signatories is the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority SA, according to the company's release. On behalf of the company, the letter was signed by President Krzysztof Urbaś and Vice President for Investments Jacek Cichocki. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moscow.



The parties to the signed letter expressed their will to establish cooperation and take actions aimed at building and developing a hydrogen economy, with particular emphasis on the Zachodniopomorskie Voivodeship, which, due to its location, infrastructural conditions and available resources, is conducive to the production and use of zero- and low-emission hydrogen. A rich selection of signatories of the letter coming from the business and technological as well as research and development environment is conducive to the creation of the West Pomeranian Hydrogen Valley.



Currently, the role and use of hydrogen in the economy is increasing. This is due to its potential to decarbonise industry and transport and build a new energy system and economy based on low-emission energy sources. It serves the fulfillment of national, European and global climate goals defined in such documents as: Polish Energy Policy until 2040 in the field of building a low-emission energy system while maintaining energy security, energy efficiency and reducing the impact of the energy sector on the environment, Directive of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) 2018/2001 of December 11, 2018 on promoting the use of energy for renewable sources (RED II Directive) and the Hydrogen Strategy for a Climate-Neutral Europe 2020 of July 8, 2020 and the Polish Hydrogen Strategy until 2030 with a perspective to 2040.