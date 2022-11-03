2022 November 3 11:46

Loading of export coal bound for Russia’s North-Western ports grew by 8.6% to 4.6 million tonnes in October 2022

Experts refer to the high loading of the Eastern Polygon as the key factor

Over 30 days of October, loading of export coal bound for the North-Western ports of Russia grew by 8.6%, year-on-year, to 4.6 million tonnes, Russian Railways told IAA PortNews.

According to PortNews, exports of coal and coke from the ports of the Russian Federation in the 9-month period of 2022 totaled 150.3 million tonnes with a decrease of less than 3%.

The Far East Basin traditionally accounting for the bulk of coal shipments reduced the result by 2.8% to 79.6 million tonnes (major terminals in the region are Vostochny Port JSC, Daltransugol JSC, VTU JSC< Nakhodka MTP JSC, Port Vera LLC, Trade Port Posiet JSC and Commercial Port of Vladivostok PJSC). Meanwhile, the Azov-Black Sea Basin increased coal shipments by 26.7% to 30.8 million tonnes (OTEKO-Portservis LLC, Tuapse MTP JSC). The Baltic Basin showed a 21-pct decrease to 28.8 million tonnes (Rosterminalugol JSC, Noviye Kommunalniye Tehnologii LLC, Port Vysotsky LLC).

Among the key factors promoting growth of shipments from the North-Western ports is the high loading of the Eastern Polygon making it unable to meet all the requests of coal companies, says Sergey Kondratyev, Deputy Head of the Economic Department at the Institute for Energy and Finance (IEF).

