  • Home
  • News
  • Japan's JERA to advance 20% ammonia co-firing at Hekinan by a year to FY 2023-24 - trafficnews.jp
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 31 14:01

    Japan's JERA to advance 20% ammonia co-firing at Hekinan by a year to FY 2023-24 - trafficnews.jp

    Japan's largest power generation company JERA said May 31 it will advance by about a year to start in fiscal year 2023-24 (April-March) 20% co-firing of ammonia at the 1 GW No. 1 coal-fired unit at the 4.1 GW Hekinan thermal power plant in central Japan as part of its pilot project, according to trafficnews.jp.

    The advancement of the 20% coal-firing at the Hekinan No. 4 unit comes as a result of making steady progress in its demonstration project with IHI with a grant from the state-owned New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, JERA said.

    JERA is in the middle of 20% co-firing of ammonia at its No. 4 Hekinan coal-fired unit under a NEDO-funded project, under which it had earlier planned to procure 30,000-40,000 mt of ammonia by FY 2024-25.

    JERA now plans to procure 30,000-40,000 mt of ammonia for the 20% co-burning demonstration at the Hekinan No. 4 unit starting in March 2024, a company spokesperson said May 31.

    JERA is working on a project to demonstrate the use of fuel ammonia at the Hekinan thermal power plant, aiming to switch 20% of the fuel at the No. 4 coal-fired unit to ammonia by the late 2020s.

    In January, JERA said it plans to start co-burning more than 50% of ammonia together with coal at its Hekinan thermal power plant in central Japan by FY 2028-29 following the completion of a pilot project.

    JERA, which has secured another grant from NEDO, with IHI, will develop a new ammonia co-firing burner and install it at its Hekinan No. 4 or No. 5 coal-fired units, each with a 1 GW capacity to raise co-burning volumes of ammonia to more than 50% during an eight-year project to FY 2028-29.

    JERA has pledged to commercialize its ammonia co-burning power generation by 2030 as part of its aim to start using 100% ammonia as a fuel in the 2040s for its 2050 carbon neutrality target.

    Japan sees great potential in fuel ammonia as a CO2 zero-emission fuel as the country aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by FY 2030-31 from the FY 2013-14 level and achieve 2050 carbon neutrality.

    Japan currently estimates ammonia demand for power generation at 3 million mt/year in 2030 and expects it to grow to 30 million mt/year in 2050, equivalent to 1.5 times the current international trade of ammonia as a fertilizer, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

    Under the Strategic Energy Plan formulated in October, Japan intends to introduce 1% of hydrogen/ammonia in its power generation fuel mix by FY 2030-31, when it also aims to introduce 30% co-burning of hydrogen at gas-fired power plants or mono-burning of hydrogen for power generation, as well as 20% co-burning of ammonia at coal-fired power plants.


Другие новости по темам: JERA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 31

18:43 Ocean Yield sells handysize dry bulk vessel
18:17 European Council approves sixth package of sanctions against Russia to ban oil supplies
18:06 Inmarsat Fleet Hotspot addresses needs of crew and shipowners as seafarer connectivity becomes a requirement
17:39 ONE announces signing of shipbuilding contracts for ten Very Large Container Ships
17:25 Russia is ready to ensure the passage of ships from Ukrainian ports if waters are demined – Russian Foreign Minister
17:06 APM Terminals Aarhus upgrades its equipment fleet with new straddle carriers
16:37 Svitzer unveils strategy to be fully carbon neutral by 2040
16:19 Port One Group and D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College sign agreement on cooperation
15:04 WinGD outlines multi-faceted decarbonisation strategy
14:57 Petersburg Oil Terminal completed testing of its floating oil spill containment booms
14:24 Hydrographic Company expands its offer of electronic navigation charts
14:02 Yokogawa and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to undertake AI-enabled robot system project for the Nippon Foundation
14:01 Japan's JERA to advance 20% ammonia co-firing at Hekinan by a year to FY 2023-24 - trafficnews.jp
13:40 Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka commences operation
13:12 ECSA and T&E issue joint statement on FuelEU Maritime
12:57 Athens calls Iran’s seizure of two Greek oil tankers ‘piracy’ - POLITICO
12:46 River port of Kostroma resumes operation
12:32 Indian Register of Shipping completes noise & vibration analysis of 5 offshore patrol vessels built for Indian Coast Guard at Goa Shipyard
11:41 European shipowners and T&E warn proposed EU shipping law could do more harm than good
11:05 Navigation season 2022 opens in Chukotka
11:04 China delivers world’s first LNG support ships with four smart systems
10:41 Norwind Offshore takes delivery of its first vessel
10:23 CMA CGM to launch TMX 1.2, a new Pendulum Express service
10:04 The world’s first emission-free pusher tug Elektra has been delivered
09:58 Arkhangelsk to host 5th International Forum “Arctic Shipbuilding” on 29–30 June 2022
09:15 Crude oil futures rise driven by EU leaders’ agreement to ban part of Russian crude imports
09:11 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward trend on May 31

2022 May 30

18:37 Humber Marine Pilots trial a fleet of electric vehicles
18:07 Pakistan bans the import of luxurious and non-essential commodities
18:00 Zvezda shipyard to purchase metal sheets worth RUB 1 billion for Leader icebreaker
17:47 Fincantieri starts construction of the first out of four luxury cruise ships for MSC Group
17:17 Tokyo Kisen, e5Lab announce launch of electric tugboat Taiga
16:55 Rosmorport's Astrakhan branch took part in interdepartmental training
16:32 Dredge Masters Ghana and IHC Dredging announce the commissioning of two Beaver® cutter suction dredgers
16:13 UKOG announces future hydrogen-ready energy storage project
15:50 Russian Railways' network loading of cargo for domestic transportation climbed by 0.2% in May 2022
15:28 HII announces new VP of Columbia-class program
15:13 MOL announces a naming ceremony for the next-generation coal carrier
14:52 Container shipping situation worsens due to congestion, delays, and empty containers - IHS Markit
14:46 Israel to launch fourth natural gas exploration amid global energy crisis - Jerusalem Post
14:03 Shell to develop Crux project in Western Australia
13:21 MOL to join "First Movers Coalition" as the first Japanese company
13:08 Second edition of PortNews' magazine Hydrotechnika available for subscription
12:30 ADS Maritime Holding subscribes for a 20% interest in a chartered-in scrubber-fitted MR
12:15 AET takes delivery of Eagle Colombo tanker from Hyundai Heavy Industries
12:11 Nordic Engineering completes concept design of multifunctional tug NE034
11:09 Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to assist in exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports
10:53 ION’s Marlin SmartPort™ helping monitor GHG emissions in the D-LEMA project
09:55 New rail shuttle connects the Port of Gothenburg with Northern Sweden
09:17 Crude oil futures increase in expectation of restrictions on import of Russian energy
09:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to increase on May 30

2022 May 29

15:06 Ahead of schedule, Port of Virginia moves forward on net-zero carbon goal with clean power agreement
13:42 Evolving EU sanctions keep ship owners on alert
12:19 Leaders of Greek shipping join Greece’s leading class to discuss ABS advances in technology, sustainability and the future of classification
11:38 Port of Virginia to implement a dredging project to accommodate two-way traffic of ultra-large container ships
10:27 CMA CGM further develops the environmental projects portfolio included in POSITIVE OFFSET

2022 May 28

16:31 18 students appointed as inaugural batch of MaritimeSG Youth Ambassadors
14:52 Singapore-based ocean carrier Sea Lead inaugurates new service with Virginia as first US East Coast stop
14:07 WinGD introduces compact on-engine emissions solution for X-DF portfolio
12:51 North P&I Club publishes briefing paper detailing the dangers of cargo liquefaction