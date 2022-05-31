2022 May 31 11:41

European shipowners and T&E warn proposed EU shipping law could do more harm than good

ECSA and the green group Transport & Environment (T&E) have joined forces to call on EU countries and the members of the European Parliament to introduce necessary amendments to the FuelEU Maritime Regulation proposal, with the aim to align it with EU Climate Law and Paris Agreement goals.

ECSA and T&E warn that the Commission proposal falls short of ambition and fails to address the responsibilities of other stakeholders such as the fuel suppliers. If adopted in its current form, the proposal might do more harm than good to shipping’s climate ambition.

ECSA and T&E support more ambitious targets for the uptake of cleaner fuels for shipping companies and fuel suppliers. The responsibilities of the fuel suppliers are essential to achieve these ambitious regulatory targets as called for above (shared responsibility). ECSA and T&E therefore call for the introduction of robust requirements on Member States under the FuelEU Maritime to ensure that fuel suppliers in European ports deliver compliant fuels to ships in sufficient quantities in order to meet the regulatory objectives.

The two organisations support the earmarking of revenues generated under the EU ETS and the FuelEU Maritime to facilitate the energy transition of the sector and contribute to bridging the price differential between conventional fuels and sustainable- and scalable alternatives, inter alia, through the carbon contracts for difference.

European shipowners and T&E also call for the introduction of a high multiplier for the use of sustainable and scalable marine fuels under the FuelEU Maritime Regulation in order to render them cost-competitive relative to other alternatives.



ECSA represents 19 national shipowners’ associations based in the EU and Norway. European shipowners control 39.5% of the global commercial fleet, contribute 149 billion euros per year to the EU GDP and provide 2 million Europeans with careers both on board and ashore.