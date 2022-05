2022 May 31 10:23

CMA CGM to launch TMX 1.2, a new Pendulum Express service

CMA CGM – Short Sea Lines Division announce TMX 1.2 service launching as from WEEK 23, the faster ever maritime bridge between TURKEY | SPAIN | FRANCE | ALGERIA.

This new weekly Pendulum service (starting ex Ambarli on June 8th, 2022 with m/v “CONTSHIP FUN”) is resulting from a re-shuffling of our SSL INTRAMED services. The TMX product is composed out of 4 loops [TMX 1 ; TMX 1.2 ; TMX 3 ; TMX 4].

Main features are the following: